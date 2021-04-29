Huskies Split With Minot State

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKY BASEBALL REPORT

(Wednesday April 28th)

MINOT STATE U BEAVERS 7 SCSU HUSKIES 6 (8 Innings)

The Huskies were defeated by their NSIC rivals the Beavers, they held an early lead but the Beavers did come back for the win in the eighth inning of a scheduled seven inning game. The starting pitcher for the Beavers was Noah Myhre, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. They had five relief pitchers, Cameron Bagshaw threw 2/3 of an inning to earn the win, he retired two batters.

The Beavers offense was led by Kaiden Cardoso, he went 2 for 2 with two home runs for 5 RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Nolan Monthei went 3 for 4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Collins went 1 for 3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kellen Peat went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored twice and Matt Malone and Jordan Williams both went 1 for 4.

The Huskies starting pitcher Tommy Thompson threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Huskies were up 6-3 going into the sixth inning but couldn’t hold off the Beavers. Nick Brauns a junior right hander from Peoria, Arizona threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Mack Larson a senior right hander from Tacoma, Washington threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up a hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Matt Quade, he went 1 for 4 with a home run for 2 RBI’s. Kyle Rodriguez went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Paul Steffensen went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. John Nett went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored once and Max Gamm went 2 for 4 with a triple and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Shusterich went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Lenny Walker went 1 for 2.

SCSU HUSKIES 7 MINOT STATE U BEAVERS 3

The Huskies did come back for a big win over their NSIC rivals, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. Mack Larson a senior righty from Tacoma, Washington started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Fabian Villegas a junior righty from Goodyear, Arizona threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Paul Steffensen, their left fielder, he went 2 for 5 with two doubles for 2 RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. John Nett their center fielder went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyle Rodriquez their second baseman went

2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Bulson their catcher went 2 for 3 and he earned a walk. Max Gamm went 1 for 5 for a RBI and Lenny Walker their DH, went 1 for 2, with a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tate Wallat their third baseman went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Shusterich their first base man, was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk.

The Beavers had six different pitchers throw, their starter Zach Neuman threw

3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and one walk. The Beaver’s offense was led by Jake Collins, he went 1 for 3 with a home run and Gunnar Koziowitz went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Jordan Williams went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI. Dillon Buchmeier went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and and Ryley Hummighous scored a run.

NSIC STANDINGS

Minnesota State 21-5

Augustana 22-8

Minnesota Crookston 14-6

St. Cloud State 14-8

Winona State 17-10

Minot State 16-10

Northern State 14-13

UMary 12-12

Sioux Falls 12-15

Upper Iowa 10-17

Wayne State 9-16

Southwest 9-17

Concordia St. Paul 8-16

Minnesota Duluth 7-17

Bemidji State 6-21

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday May 1st

Northern State University Wolves @ Aberdeen

1:00/3:00

Sunday May 2nd

Northern State University Wolves @ Aberdee