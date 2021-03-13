Huskies Ousted in First Round of NCAA Tournament

WARRENSBURG, MO -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team came up short in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Tournament against the University of Central Missouri.

The Jennies outscored the Huskies in almost every quarter of the game. SCSU dropped the first bucket of the game, but Central Missouri quickly ran away with the lead. After one, St. Cloud trailed 16-13. In the second, the Jennies opened up a nine-point lead before the Huskies rallied to close the gap. At the break, Central Missouri held a 32-25 advantage.

St. Cloud State held their ground in the third quarter, matching the Jennies' 22 points with 22 of their own to keep the gap at 54-47. In the final quarter, Central Missouri dominated, scoring 12 while holding the Huskies to just five to win it 66-52.

Olivia Nelson led all scorers with 23 for Central Mo. Tori Wortz led the way for SCSU with 16 points and four rebounds. Brehna Evans finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and four steals. Nikki Kilboten added 12 points, six rebounds, and two blocks.

The Huskies close out the season 12-6 overall.