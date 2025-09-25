St. Cloud State is extending the contract of head men's basketball coach Quincy Henderson. SCSU Athletic Director Holly Schreiner indicates Henderson is now signed through the 2029-2030 season. Henderson is going into his 4th season at St. Cloud State. Schreiner says:

“We are excited about the progress that Coach Henderson has made with the program over the last couple of years and his commitment to elevating the program even further,” said Schreiner. “He is an asset to the team and the department, and we look forward to watching his continued success.”

Under Henderson's leadership SCSU has made the postseason tournament each year with a win total of 20 games this past season. The Huskies were 20-12 with a 15-7 mark in conference play to finish tied for third in the NSIC. St. Cloud State will begin the 2025-2026 season November 14 as the Huskies take on Northwest Missouri State.