The St. Cloud State women's soccer team will be making their 3rd consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division II tournament Friday when they play Pittsburg State in Bemidji at 10am.

photo courtesy of St. Cloud State Athletics

The NSIC Tournament

St. Cloud State is 14-2-5 and are coming off a 2-1 double overtime loss to 3rd ranked Minnesota State-Mankato in the NSIC Championship game on Sunday. SCSU defeated Augustana and Bemidji State to advance in the NSIC tournament.

Leading Scorers

Lindsey Trapino leads SCSU with 7 goals and 5 assists, Emily Primerano has 6 goals and 6 assists and Grace Olson has 5 goals and 5 assists this season. Trapino leads the teams with 19 points. Greta Macdonald is the head coach of the Huskies.