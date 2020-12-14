Huskies Move Up In Latest Poll

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team has moved up in the latest USCHO.com poll. The Huskies are 4-2 on the season with wins over then-#1 ranked North Dakota and top ten Denver.

SCSU moved up four spots in this week's poll, rising from #13 to #9. St. Cloud State was not ranked in the top 20 to start the season.

The University of Minnesota is the new #1 team in the country with an 8-0 record this season. The Gophers, who received 34 of 40 possible first-place votes, jumped from #4 to the top spot.

Rounding out the top five are #2 Boston College (5-1), #3 Minnesota-Duluth (5-1-1), #4 North Dakota (4-2-1) and #5 Minnesota State- Mankato (2-1).

The Huskies will take on North Dakota Wednesday night in Omaha. Puck drop is set for 7:35, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:05 on The River 96.7 FM.