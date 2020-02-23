Huskies Drop Last Regular Season Game, Look Ahead to NSIC Tournament
The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team lost their second straight game on the road against the University of Minnesota-Crookston to close out the regular season on Saturday.
Crookston got ahead of SCSU 19-15 in the first quarter, but the Huskies rallied in the second to hold a 37-36 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, the Golden Eagles moved ahead of the Huskies again, entering the final frame up 58-55. SCSU got within one point of Crookston twice in the fourth quarter, but could not hold on, losing it 79-72.
Nikki Kilboten led the team with 21 points, four steals, three rebounds, and a block. Tori Wortz finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Madelin Dammann added 16 points and three rebounds.
The Huskies fall to 19-7 and 16-6 NSIC. They will host a game in the first round of the NSIC Tournament on Wednesday. The time and opponent for that game have yet to be determined.