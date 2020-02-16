Huskies Drop Final Home Contest to Northern State

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team was unable to overcome a big first-half deficit in Saturday's 88-68 loss to Northern State University.

The Huskies fell behind early and spent the entire game trailing. After the first half, the deficit was 15 points, and by the end of the game, it was 20.

Caleb Donaldson led the way for the Huskies, scoring 21 points. Trevon Marshall put up 12 points and became the 43rd player in program history to score 1000 career points. Jake Mussman added 11 points and four rebounds.

The Huskies fall to 13-13 and 10-10 NSIC and will travel to Bemidji State University on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.