Huskies Close Out Regular Season With Win Over UMD

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team closed out their regular season with a much-needed win over the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

SCSU dominated in the opening half, leading UMD 43-36 by the break. The Bulldogs fought to close the gap in the second half, but St. Cloud held on to win it 91-86.

Anthony Roberts led the Huskies with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Caleb Donaldson added 20 points.

The Huskies finish the season 8-8 overall and 6-6 NSIC. They hold the no. 4 seed in the North Division and must await their fate regarding next weekend's NSIC tournament.