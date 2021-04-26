Huskies Baseball Weekend Recap

The Huskies swept #24 Minnesota-Crookston this weekend at the MAC in St. Cloud.

SCSU HUSKIES 9 U OF M CROOKSTON EAGLES 0

(GAME #1)

The Huskies had a big win over their nationally ranked conference rivals the Eagles. They collected twelve hits, including a triple and five doubles to give their junior lefty a great deal of support. Matt Osterberg from Coleman High School in Wisconsin started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up just one hit, two walks and he recorded an impressive thirteen strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by eight players collecting hits, Jake Shusterich a senior from Arroyo Grande High School of California, he went 2 for 2 with two doubles for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run. John Nett a freshman from Kimberly High School of Wisconsin went 2 for 3 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Paul Steffensen a junior from Kenal Central High School of Arkansas went 2 for 3 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Max Gamm a junior from East Ridge High School went 2 for 4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Quade a senior from Paynesville High School went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI. Tate Wallat a freshman from Todd Beamer High School of Washington went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run.

Lenny Walker a senior from Tolleson Union High School of Arizona went1 for 1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Parker Savard a sophomore from Bishop Alexandria Carter Catholic Secondary of Ontario went 1 for 1.

The Eagles starting pitcher Conner Richardson threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Schneider threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Mason Ruhlman went 1 for 2 with a walk and Scott Finberg and Eli Jung each earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 8 U OF M CROOKSTON EAGLES 1

(GAME #2)

The Huskies earned another huge win over the Eagles, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and outstanding pitching performances by a pair of Husky arms. Lefty junior from St. Cloud Tech High School Trevor Koenig threw an impressive 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Sophomore right hander Riley Ahern, made hit first appearance of the season, he threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Jake Shusterich, the Husky first baseman, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs.

Paul Steffenson, Husky left fielder, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Quade, Husky right fielder, went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Schiller went 1 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s and Tate Wallet, Husky third baseman went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s. John Nett, Husky center fielder, went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew Bulson, Husky catcher, went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher, Jayden Grover threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Ostrowksi threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Trace Braydon threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks. The Eagles were led on offense by Ben Bryant, he went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Connor Fonger went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Mason Ruhlman and Scott Finberg each collected a walk.

Special Note: Huskies win over the U of MN Crookston Eagles in game No. #2 was Head Coach Pat Dolan’s 500th Career Win as the Huskies Head Coach.

SCSU HUSKIES 7 U OF M CROOKSTON EAGLES 3

The Huskies swept the Eagles, they collected nine hits, including a triple and two doubles and they were aided by twelve free passes. Jack Habeck a freshman lefty from Appleton East High School of Wisconsin started on the mound. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he scattered ten hits, gave up three runs, issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Matt Quade, he went 2 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run. John Nett went 2 for 3 with a double, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Drew Bulson went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Jake Shusterich went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tate Wallat went 1 for 5 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Max Gamm went 1 for 4 with a triple and he earned a walk. Paul Stefensen went 1 for 6, Tyler Schiller earned a pair of walks and Parker Savard went 1 for 1 and he was hit by a pitch.

The Eagles used five pitchers, Matt Nelson started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brody Sorenson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Garrett Horn threw one inning, he gave up two runs and issued three walks. Randel Wilson threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued two walks and Gregory Diaz threw 1 1/3 innings, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Scott Finberg, he went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mason Ruhlman went 3 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Brock Reller went 1 for 4 with a triple and Landyn Swenson went 2 for 4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Carter Mulcahy went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Connor Fonger went 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base. Jake Hjelle went 1 for 4 and he scored a run.

After the three game series with the Eagles the Huskies overall record is 15-10 and they are 13-7.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday April 28th

At Minot State University

1:30/3:30

Saturday May 1st

At Northern State University

1:00/3:00

Sunday May 2nd

At Northern State University

12:00