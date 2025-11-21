St. Cloud State women's soccer has advanced in the NCAA Division II tournament. The Huskies beat Pittsburg State in Bemidji 3-0 Friday. Ellie Primerano scored a pair of goals and Linsey Trapino scored once to lift SCSU. Grace Olson and Linsey Trapino each had 1 assist. Jaylee Strickland had 3 saves to earn the shutout for the Huskies.

photo courtesy of St. Cloud State Athletics

What's Next?

St. Cloud State advances to the 2nd round of the NCAA Division II tournament on Sunday, November 23 in Bemidji. The Huskies will play either Bemidji State or Central Missouri. This is the 3rd straight NCAA Tournament appearance for SCSU. The Huskies are 15-2-5.