The Timberwolves are set to begin their season Wednesday night at 7 p.m. against Houston. Financebuzz.com's survey of NBA teams and their fanbase spending indicates that Timberwolves fans pay the least amount of all NBA teams. The survey indicated that Wolves fans can expect to pay:

$20.91 on stadium concessions while attending a game, which is less than the league average.

$12.77 on alcoholic beverages while attending a game, spending less than the league average.

$74.17 on team gear and apparel, which happens to be less than the league average spend on merch each year.

The League averages are as follows:

NBA fans spend an average of $155.57 on team gear and merch each year.

On concessions (food and drink), the NBA league average is $68.17.

When it comes to drinking alcohol, NBA fans spend an average of $22.65 on game day.