Houston Rockets Name SCSU Alum Assistant Coach

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud State University alum is heading to the NBA.

Mahmoud Abdelfattah has been hired as an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets for the upcoming NBA season.

Abdelfattah just wrapped up his third season as head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rocket's G League affiliate.

This past season, Abdelfattah led the Vipers to their fourth NBA G League Championship and was named G League Coach of the year.

He is the fifth head coach for the Viper's who have made it to the NBA, including current Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch.

Before joining the Vipers in 2017, Abdelfattah spent four seasons as an assistant coach for St. Cloud State University.

Prior to that, he played basketball for the Huskies from 2008-2010.