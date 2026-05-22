TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

WEDNESDAY MAY 20TH

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 SARTELL MUSKIES 0

The Springers out hit the Muskies fourteen to seven, including a home run and

three doubles. The Springers starting picture was Jack Arnold, he threw six

innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three walks and he recorded four

strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw one inning to close it out, he recorded one

strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey went1-4 with a home run for

three RBIs and Drew Bulson went 2-4 with a double for four RBIs. Brady Schafer

went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had two walksand he scored two runs.

Brady Klehr went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Paul

Dorr went 1-1 with a double for a RBI and Drew VanLoy went 2-3 and he scored a

run. Jerod Terres went 2-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Jace Griffin went

1-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, had a walk and he scored a run.

Jack Arnold went 1-4 and he scored a run and Brad Olson had a walk and he

scored two runs.

The Muskies starting pitcher was John Schumer, hethrew three innings, he gave

up ten hits, eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Will Thompson threw 2 2/3

innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two

strikeouts. Carson Gross threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three

walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Gavin Schulte went 1-3 with a double and

Andrew Deters went 2-3. Jacob Merrill went 1-2 with a walk and Jake Gruebele

went 1-3. Brett Schlangen went 1-2, Andrew Ritter went 1-1, Levi Lampert and

John Schumer both had a walk.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 9 DC SAINTS 4

The Anglers and the Saints each collected eight hits,they collected one double.

Their starting pitcher was Tyler Cowden, he threw seven innings to earn the win.

He gave up eight hits, four runs and he recorded a strikeout. Tommy Schaupp

threw two innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Kyler Kitzberger went1-1 with a double for two

RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ethan Knutson went 2-5 for two

RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Schaupp went 1-3 for a RBI, he

was hit by a pitch three times and he scored a run. Derek Cagle went 1-3 for a

RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Schlueter

went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run.

Jacob Dinkel went 2-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and

Nick Dinkel was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he

scored a run. Kyle Hayden had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and

Kurtis Lekatzhad two walks and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Jordan Flick, he threw five innings, he gave up

three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Chester Berggren threw 2/3

innings, he gave up six runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Noah

Halonen threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he

recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Ben Lindquist, he went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored

a run and Tyler Brandel went 1-5. Steve Boger and Tyler Lenz both went 1-4 for a

RBI. Paul Jacobson went 1-3 and he scored a run, Noah Halonen went 1-4, Gus

Flick went 1-4 and Colin Knick scored two runs.

(Seven Inning Exhibition Game)

ST. JOSEPH JOES 4 OPOLE BEARS 2

The Joes were out hit by the Bears ten to four, they did collect a

double. Their starting pitcher was Isaac Benesh, he threw seven

innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 1-1 with a double for two

RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and a walk. Noah Bissett went

1-3 with a stolen base and he had a walk and Tanner Aleshire went 1-3 with a

walk. Hunter Blommer went 1-3, Isaac Benesh went 1-1, he scored a run and he

was hit by a pitch. Tyson Zaubar went 1-1 and Jake Ticklenberg had a walk and

he scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher was David Heinen, hethrew seven innings, he gave up

six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was

led by Brodi Huls, he went 4-4 for a RBI and Tate Lange went 1-2 for a RBI, he

scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Masyn Patrick went 1-2 and he scored a

run and Maverick Novitzki went 1-3 with a walk. Luke Bieniek went 1-4 with a

double and he scored a run and Alex Lange went 1-3 with a walk. Will Eichten

went 1-3, Drew Lange had two walks and Jordan Schmitz had a walk.

BUFFALO BULLDOGS 3 MONTICELLO POLECATS 2

The Bulldogs and the Polecats each collected six hits, they did collect a triple, a

double and a sacrifice fly. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Broc Mutterer, he

threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded five

strikeouts. T. Eckstein threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. J. Weber

threw one inning, he gave up one hit and two runs, and T. Morrisette threw one

inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Caleb Breuer, he went 2-2 for a RBI, a walk and

he scored a run and Justin Johnson went 1-4 for a RBI. Colton Haight went 2-3,

he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Calvin James was credited for a

RBI. JD O’Donnel went 1-3 with a walk and Ethan Hanson scored a run.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Dallas Miller, hethrew two innings, he gave up

three hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Eckhart threw two

innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Michael Revering

threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts. Isaiah Terlinden threw one inning,

he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout and Nick Anderson

threw one inning, he issued one walkand he recorded one strikeout.

The Polecats offense was led by Jason Axelberg, hewent 1-2 with a double and a

sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a walk and Max Robinson went 1-4 with a triple

for a RBI and he scored a run. Cal Ulven and Braydon Hanson both went 1-3 with

a walk, Michael Olson went 1-4 and Cole Bovee scored a run.

(SEVEN INNING/EXHIBITION GAME)

RICHMOND ROYALS 10 PEARL LAKERS 10

The Royals out hit the Lakers eleven to ten, including two doubles and a pair of

sacrifice flys and they were aided by seven walks. The Royals starting pitcher

was Tyler Prom, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk

and he recorded three strikeouts. Grady Notch threw 1/3 inning, he gave up four

runs and three walks. DJ Schleicher threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits

and four runs.

The Royals offense was led by Kyle Budde went 2-2 with a sacrifice fly for three

RBIs and Grady Notch went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Cooper Notch went

2-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Cole Schmitz went 1-2

with two doubles and he had a walk and Goose Hadley went 2-4 and he scored a

run .Tyler Prom went 1-2 with two walks and he scored three runs, Cru Rugemer

went 1-3 and he scored a run, Jack Boos had two walks and he scored a run and

Brett Lund had a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Adam Braun, hethrew 3 1/3 innings, he gave up

five hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Andrew Schmitt

threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded

one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Andrew Schmitt, he went 2-3 with a double for a

RBI and he scored a run. Max Fuchs went 1-1 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a

pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Braun went 1-2 for a RBI,

he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-2

with a walk and he scored a run and Austin Lenzemeier went 1-2 with a walk and

he scored a run. Justin Houge went 2-3 for a RBI and Ben Schmidt was credited

for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. B. Kunkel went 1-3 and

he scored two runs, Justin Kunkel was credited for a RBI, Mitch Wienke had a

walk and Henry Burststrand went 1-3.

(SUNDAY MAY 17TH)

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8 RICHMOND ROYALS 0

The Martins collected eleven hits, including a home run and two doubles. Their

starting pitcher was Scott Lieser, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave

up six hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Alex Baumann threw two

innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter

Thelen threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins were led by Kyle Lieser went 4-5 with a home run and two doubles

for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Kurt Schlangen went 1-4 for two RBIs and

one walk and Brody Goebel went 1-4 for aRBI and he had a walk. Bryan

Schlangen went 3-5 and Alex Bauman went 1-4 with two stolen bases, a walk and

he scored a run. Tate Winter went 1-3 with a walk and scored to run and Carter

Thelen had two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Royals was Dalton Thelen, he threw five innings, he

gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs threw

three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three

strikeouts. Jack Boos threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he

recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Tyler Prom, he went 1-4 with a home run for a RBI

and he scored a run and Cole Schmitz went 2-4. Caleb Maddox and Cooper

Notch both went 1-4.