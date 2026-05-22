Springers Soar With A 12-0 Win Over Muskies
TOWN BALL ROUNDUP
WEDNESDAY MAY 20TH
COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 SARTELL MUSKIES 0
The Springers out hit the Muskies fourteen to seven, including a home run and
three doubles. The Springers starting picture was Jack Arnold, he threw six
innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three walks and he recorded four
strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw one inning to close it out, he recorded one
strikeout.
The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey went1-4 with a home run for
three RBIs and Drew Bulson went 2-4 with a double for four RBIs. Brady Schafer
went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had two walksand he scored two runs.
Brady Klehr went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Paul
Dorr went 1-1 with a double for a RBI and Drew VanLoy went 2-3 and he scored a
run. Jerod Terres went 2-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Jace Griffin went
1-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, had a walk and he scored a run.
Jack Arnold went 1-4 and he scored a run and Brad Olson had a walk and he
scored two runs.
The Muskies starting pitcher was John Schumer, hethrew three innings, he gave
up ten hits, eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Will Thompson threw 2 2/3
innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two
strikeouts. Carson Gross threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three
walks and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Muskies offense was led by Gavin Schulte went 1-3 with a double and
Andrew Deters went 2-3. Jacob Merrill went 1-2 with a walk and Jake Gruebele
went 1-3. Brett Schlangen went 1-2, Andrew Ritter went 1-1, Levi Lampert and
John Schumer both had a walk.
ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 9 DC SAINTS 4
The Anglers and the Saints each collected eight hits,they collected one double.
Their starting pitcher was Tyler Cowden, he threw seven innings to earn the win.
He gave up eight hits, four runs and he recorded a strikeout. Tommy Schaupp
threw two innings, he recorded three strikeouts.
The Anglers offense was led by Kyler Kitzberger went1-1 with a double for two
RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ethan Knutson went 2-5 for two
RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Schaupp went 1-3 for a RBI, he
was hit by a pitch three times and he scored a run. Derek Cagle went 1-3 for a
RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Schlueter
went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run.
Jacob Dinkel went 2-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and
Nick Dinkel was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he
scored a run. Kyle Hayden had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and
Kurtis Lekatzhad two walks and he scored a run.
The Saints starting pitcher was Jordan Flick, he threw five innings, he gave up
three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Chester Berggren threw 2/3
innings, he gave up six runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Noah
Halonen threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he
recorded two strikeouts.
The Saints offense was led by Ben Lindquist, he went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored
a run and Tyler Brandel went 1-5. Steve Boger and Tyler Lenz both went 1-4 for a
RBI. Paul Jacobson went 1-3 and he scored a run, Noah Halonen went 1-4, Gus
Flick went 1-4 and Colin Knick scored two runs.
(Seven Inning Exhibition Game)
ST. JOSEPH JOES 4 OPOLE BEARS 2
The Joes were out hit by the Bears ten to four, they did collect a
double. Their starting pitcher was Isaac Benesh, he threw seven
innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.
The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 1-1 with a double for two
RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and a walk. Noah Bissett went
1-3 with a stolen base and he had a walk and Tanner Aleshire went 1-3 with a
walk. Hunter Blommer went 1-3, Isaac Benesh went 1-1, he scored a run and he
was hit by a pitch. Tyson Zaubar went 1-1 and Jake Ticklenberg had a walk and
he scored a run.
The Bears starting pitcher was David Heinen, hethrew seven innings, he gave up
six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was
led by Brodi Huls, he went 4-4 for a RBI and Tate Lange went 1-2 for a RBI, he
scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Masyn Patrick went 1-2 and he scored a
run and Maverick Novitzki went 1-3 with a walk. Luke Bieniek went 1-4 with a
double and he scored a run and Alex Lange went 1-3 with a walk. Will Eichten
went 1-3, Drew Lange had two walks and Jordan Schmitz had a walk.
BUFFALO BULLDOGS 3 MONTICELLO POLECATS 2
The Bulldogs and the Polecats each collected six hits, they did collect a triple, a
double and a sacrifice fly. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Broc Mutterer, he
threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded five
strikeouts. T. Eckstein threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. J. Weber
threw one inning, he gave up one hit and two runs, and T. Morrisette threw one
inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Bulldogs offense was led by Caleb Breuer, he went 2-2 for a RBI, a walk and
he scored a run and Justin Johnson went 1-4 for a RBI. Colton Haight went 2-3,
he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Calvin James was credited for a
RBI. JD O’Donnel went 1-3 with a walk and Ethan Hanson scored a run.
The Polecats starting pitcher was Dallas Miller, hethrew two innings, he gave up
three hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Eckhart threw two
innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Michael Revering
threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts. Isaiah Terlinden threw one inning,
he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout and Nick Anderson
threw one inning, he issued one walkand he recorded one strikeout.
The Polecats offense was led by Jason Axelberg, hewent 1-2 with a double and a
sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a walk and Max Robinson went 1-4 with a triple
for a RBI and he scored a run. Cal Ulven and Braydon Hanson both went 1-3 with
a walk, Michael Olson went 1-4 and Cole Bovee scored a run.
(SEVEN INNING/EXHIBITION GAME)
RICHMOND ROYALS 10 PEARL LAKERS 10
The Royals out hit the Lakers eleven to ten, including two doubles and a pair of
sacrifice flys and they were aided by seven walks. The Royals starting pitcher
was Tyler Prom, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk
and he recorded three strikeouts. Grady Notch threw 1/3 inning, he gave up four
runs and three walks. DJ Schleicher threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits
and four runs.
The Royals offense was led by Kyle Budde went 2-2 with a sacrifice fly for three
RBIs and Grady Notch went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Cooper Notch went
2-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Cole Schmitz went 1-2
with two doubles and he had a walk and Goose Hadley went 2-4 and he scored a
run .Tyler Prom went 1-2 with two walks and he scored three runs, Cru Rugemer
went 1-3 and he scored a run, Jack Boos had two walks and he scored a run and
Brett Lund had a walk and he scored a run.
The Lakers starting pitcher was Adam Braun, hethrew 3 1/3 innings, he gave up
five hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Andrew Schmitt
threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded
one strikeout.
The Lakers offense was led by Andrew Schmitt, he went 2-3 with a double for a
RBI and he scored a run. Max Fuchs went 1-1 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a
pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Braun went 1-2 for a RBI,
he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-2
with a walk and he scored a run and Austin Lenzemeier went 1-2 with a walk and
he scored a run. Justin Houge went 2-3 for a RBI and Ben Schmidt was credited
for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. B. Kunkel went 1-3 and
he scored two runs, Justin Kunkel was credited for a RBI, Mitch Wienke had a
walk and Henry Burststrand went 1-3.
(SUNDAY MAY 17TH)
ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8 RICHMOND ROYALS 0
The Martins collected eleven hits, including a home run and two doubles. Their
starting pitcher was Scott Lieser, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave
up six hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Alex Baumann threw two
innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter
Thelen threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Martins were led by Kyle Lieser went 4-5 with a home run and two doubles
for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Kurt Schlangen went 1-4 for two RBIs and
one walk and Brody Goebel went 1-4 for aRBI and he had a walk. Bryan
Schlangen went 3-5 and Alex Bauman went 1-4 with two stolen bases, a walk and
he scored a run. Tate Winter went 1-3 with a walk and scored to run and Carter
Thelen had two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run.
The starting pitcher for the Royals was Dalton Thelen, he threw five innings, he
gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs threw
three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three
strikeouts. Jack Boos threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he
recorded two strikeouts.
The Royals offense was led by Tyler Prom, he went 1-4 with a home run for a RBI
and he scored a run and Cole Schmitz went 2-4. Caleb Maddox and Cooper
Notch both went 1-4.