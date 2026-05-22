HIGH SCHOOL ROUND UP

WEDNESDAY MAY 20TH

SARTELL SABRES 7 ROCORI SPARTANS 4

The Sabres out hit the Spartans six to five, including a home run and four

doubles. The starting pitcher was Trevor Schlangen, he threw a complete game

to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five

strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Trevor Schlangen, he went 2-4 with a home run

for the walk off win, it actually hit the score board. He also had a double for three

RBIs and he scored two runs. Dayton Holter went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and

he scored a run and Landon Fish went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs. Nolan

Hemker went 1-2 for a RBI and he had two walks and Brady Thompson went 1-3

with a double, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

Keaton Landowski was hit by a pitch, Mateo Segura scored a run, Miles

Simonsen and Matt Schreiner each had a walk and each scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Max Fredin, he threw four innings, he gave up

five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Grady Richard

threw two innings, he recorded a strikeout and Logan Adams threw 2/3 of an

inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and two walks.

The Spartans offense was led by Cal Heying went 1-3 for a RBI, he had a walk

and he scored a run and Reece Kalla was credited for a RBI. Cooper Notch went

1-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Caleb Maddox

went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored a

run. Blake Kelly went 1-3 and he scored a run and Zander Folkerts went 1-3 with

a stolen base and he scored a run.

PRINCETON TIGERS 16 SRR STORM 11

The Tigers out hit the Storm sixteen to twelve, including two doubles, their

starting pitcher was Drew Julson, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave

up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. I. Peterson

threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, six runs and one walk.

The Tigers offense was led by Lukas Bratulich went 2-5 for two RBIs and B.

Ellens went 1-2 for three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Carter Nelson

went 2-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Nolan Peters went 1-4 for a RBI,

he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Julson went 3-6 with

a double and he scored three runs and Steven Geisler went 1-4 for a RBI, a walk

and he scored a run. Griffin Peck went 1-4 with a double, two walks and he

scored a run, Ethan Peterson went 2-5 and he scored a run and A. Ross went 2-2

and he scored a run.

The Storm starting pitcher was Owen Gales, he threw two innings, he gave up

five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lucas Weber

threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded

one strikeout. Griffin Rothstein threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, seven

runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Owen Gales went 3-3 with two doubles for five

RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Brody Sabin went 2-4 with a

sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored two runs and Tavin Gohman went 1-3 with a

sacrifice fly for a RBI. Gavin Peterson went 3-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a

run and Griffin Rothstein had a walk and he scored one run. Caleb Guzek went

1-1 for a RBI, Reed Krogstad went 1-3 and he scored two runs and Carter

Riedeman was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 5 ROYALTON ROYALS 3

The Eagles out hit the Royals eight to seven, including a double and six players

that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Gabe Schmitt, he threw seven

innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he

recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Jack Maile, he went 1-2 for two RBIs and a walk

and Nick Becker went 1-3 for two RBIs. Torii Berg went 2-4 and he scored two

runs and Blake Glenz went 1-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jacob

Caron went 1-2 with a double, a stolen base and a walk, Bryce Neiman went 1-2,

he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Matt Heuring

went 1-3.

The Royals starting pitcher was Keaton Nelson, he threw six innings, he gave up

eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was

led by Colton Burggraff, he went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and Ryan Swenson

went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs. Kirk Yourczek went 2-4 with a double and

Jaden Albright went 1-3. Sean Schmidtbauer went 1-3 and he scored a run.

Jake Albright had a walk and he scored a run and Gannon Petron scored a run.

FOLEY FALCONS 3 KIMBALL CUBS 0

The Falcons out hit the Cubs seven to five, including a triple. Their starting

pitcher was Noah Gapinski, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave

up five singles, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Teddy Rasmussen, he went 2-3 with a triple for a

RBI and he scored a run and Easton Wojockeski went 1-3 with a stolen base and

he scored a run. Van Murphy went 1-4 and he scored a run and Noah Gapinski

went 1-3. Jack Abfalter went 1-2 with a stolen base and Messiah Viezenor was

hit by a pitch.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Noah Merten, he threw five innings, he gave up

seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts and Tate

Winter threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Mason Danelke, Devin Gruba, Tate Winter, Teagan

VanNurden and Gavin Mesenbrink all went 1-3.

MARSHALL TIGERS 6 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 2

The Tigers out hit the Crush seven to five, including three doubles. Their starting

pitcher was Andrew Lee, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win.

He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Burke

Farmshell threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and one

walk.

The Tigers offense was led by Trae Bailey went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, he

had a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run. Noah Piepper went 1-4 for a

RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Kraft was credited for a RBI and he had a

walk. Eli Weedman went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk and Levi

Maeyaert went 2-3 and he scored a run Jackson Sirovy went 1-4 with a double

and he scored a run. Andrew Lee went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run and

Andrew Stetter had a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Crush was Brett Pankonin, he threw five innings, he

gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Orion Preisler threw two innings, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded

two strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Jared Laudenbach went 2-3 with two doubles for a

RBI and Gerad Hanle went 1-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.

Carter Williams went 2-4, Sabastian Machado had a stolen base, he had a walk

and he scored a run, Jackson Stuber and Everett Stone both had a walk.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 13 ROCORI SPARTANS 11

The Flyers out hit the Spartans nine to eight, including two doubles and a triple

and they took advantage of ten walks. Their starting pitcher was Evan LeMieur,

he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded

two strikeouts. Prescott Romaine threw two innings, he gave up six hits, six runs,

one walks and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Neu threw three innings, to

close it out, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Evan LeMieur, he went 2-5 with a double for four

RBIs and he scored two runs. Prescott Romaine went 2-5 with a double for three

RBIs and he scored a run. Isaak Kalis went 1-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a

pitch, had a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs. John Aylin went 2-4 for

a RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs. Riley Newman

went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Nick Sprang went 1-4

with a triple, he had a walk and he scored one run. Liam Thoma was credited for

a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored a run, Charlie Zwilling had

a sacrifice bunt, he was credited for a RBI and he had two walks and Payton

Barton was hit by a pitch twice, he had a walk and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Reece Kayla, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he

gave up two hits, seven runs and one walk. Matteo Ruiz threw four innings, he

gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Grady

Richard’s threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded

four strikeouts. Cal Heying threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and

he recorded five strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Cal Heying went 21-3 with a triple for one RBI,

he had a walk and he scored two runs and Nolan VanLoy went 2-4 with a double

for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Zach Folkerts went 1-4 for two RBIs and he

scored a run and Matteo Ruiz went 1-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a

run. Noah Olmscheid went 1-4 with a triple for a RBI and Caleb Maddox was

credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Max Fredin went 1-4 with a double

and he scored a run, Blake Kelly went 1-3 and he scored a run and Cooper Notch

had two walks and he scored two runs.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 10 BECKER BULLDOGS 5

The Cardinals out hit the Bulldogs thirteen to twelve, including two doubles and a

triple, Their starting pitcher was Logan Fagerlie, he threw four innings to earn

the win. He gave up nine hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex

Hoppe closed it out with three innings of relief, he gave up three hits, one run,

four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Hudson Sjoberg, went 1-3 for two RBIs and

Jordan Ellingson went 2-3 with a triple, a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had a

walk and he scored two runs. Logan Fagerlie went 2-5 with a double for a RBI, he

had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Alex Hoppe went 1-4 for a RBI, he had

a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyler Madsen went 2-4 for a RBI and he

scored a run and Reese Christianson went 1-3 for one RBI and he scored a run.

Jake Ellingson went 3-5 and he scored two runs and Gavin Evenson was credited

for a RBI and he had a walk.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Hunter Pietrowski, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he

gave up seven hits, seven runs and one walk. Austin Rimmer threw 3 1/3 innings,

he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Isaac

Guck threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one

strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Austin Rimmer went 3-4 for two RBIs and he

scored a run and Cody Deters went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base.

Nathan Repke went 1-2 for a RBI and he had a walk and Jack Fischer went 2-2

with a double and he scored a run. Issac Guck went 1-3 and he scored two runs,

he had a double and two stolen bases and Trenton Paul went 1-2. Riley Girard

went 1-3, Sam Johnson had a walk, Alex Spillmum had a walk. Griffin Munich

went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Riley Girard went 1-3.

PIERZ PIONEERS 9 PILLAGER HUSKIES 2

The Pioneers out hit the Huskies nine to eight, including five doubles and a

sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Preston Saehr, he threw a complete game

to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Jackson Thielen, he went 1-3 with a double and

a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dan Litke

went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Link Toops went

1-2 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk. Bo Woitalla went 3-4 with a double,

he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Sawyer Lochner went 1-3 with a

stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Brecken Andres went 1-3 with a double

for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Grady Young went 1-4 with a stolen

base and he scored a run, Logan Kimman had a stolen base and he scored a run

and Evan Kraska scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Alex Brandt, he threw six innings, he gave up

nine hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Elliot Imdieke went 3-3 for two RBIs and Grant Grimsley

went 1-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Beuning went

1-4 and Alex Brandt had a stolen base. Brooks Birchacek and Lucas Hoglin both

went 1-3.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 6 BRAINERD WARRIORS 0

The Magic out hit the Warriors six to two, including six stolen bases. Their

starting pitcher was Gavn Gardner, he threw four innings to earn the win, he

gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Cale Holthaus threw innings,

he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jim Marschel

threw one inning to close it out, he gave up a walk and he reocrded two

strikeouts.

The Magic offense was led by Cale Houthaus went 1-3 for a RBI, a stolen base,

he had a walk and he scored one run. Carter Anderson went 1-3 for a RBI, he

had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Adam Brenny went 1-2, he was hit

by a pitch, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Carson Deibele

went 1-3 with a stolen base, he had walk and he scored a run. Jaron Schlangen

went 1-4 with a stolen base, Gavin Gardner went 1-2 with a walk, Wyatt Priola

had two walks, Brecken Callstrom had a walk and Reece Krippner had a stolen

base.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Evan Bolt, he threw three innings, he gave up

five hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Liam Becker

threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Joey

Castle threw two innings, he gave up a hit, three runs, three walks and he

recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Griffin Barthblomus, he went

1-2 and Brady Vanke went 1-3.

BBE JAGUARS 2 LP/GE THUNDER 1

The Jaguars and the Thunder both collected six hits, they did collect a double

and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Aiden Mueller, hit he threw 6 2/3

innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recored

eight strikeouts. Cameron Loe threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out, he recored

three strikeouts for the Jaguars to earn the walk off win!

The Jaguars offense was led by Jace Mueller, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and

a walk and Baron Breitbach was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Lance

Rademacher went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run and Cameron Loe went

2-3 with a walk. Aiden Mueller went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Tyler

Myers went 1-4. Noah Jensen went 1-3, Noah DeRoo had a sacrifice bunt and

Wyatt Winter had a walk.

The Thunder starting pitcher was Dirk Fellbaum, he threw seven innings, he gave

up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Gavin Johnson

gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Thunder offense was led by Hagen Brankhorst went 2-4 for a RBI and

Hudson Lieser went 2-3 with a double. Zairel Gonzales went 1-2 with a walk and

Leevke Brankhorst went 1-4. Clayton Johnson was hit by a pitch and he had a

walk and Ephraim Swartzentruber scored a run.