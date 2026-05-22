The section softball playoffs continued with matchups throughout Central Minnesota being played on Thursday, May 21st. Here's a look at how our local teams fared.

SECTION 6AA

The top-seeded Cathedral Crusaders cruised to a 13-0, five-inning win against Pierz at the College of St. Benedict.

The Crusaders jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, punctuated by Kyah Koenig's two-run triple. Cathedral then blew the game open with a seven-run second inning, highlighted by home runs from Keira Alexander and Koenig, who finished 3-3 with three runs scored and four driven in.

Alexander also starred on the mound for CHS with four shutout innings in which she allowed just two hits and struck out three batters.

Cathedral is now 21-4 overall this season.

In the other half of the 6AA winner's bracket, #2 seed Kimball beat #3 Melrose 6-3.

Cathedral will play against Kimball on Tuesday, May 26th at CSB. First pitch is set for 5 p.m..

In the 6AA Elimination Bracket, Holdingford outlasted Pequot Lakes for a 5-4, nine-inning win and Foley beat Eden Valley-Watkins 2-1.

Holdingford will play against Melrose on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and Foley will play against Pierz at 1 p.m. on the same day. Both games are at CSB.

SECTION 8AAA

#1 Sartell 7, #5 Willmar 0

#2 ROCORI 2, #3 SRR 0

Sartell and ROCORI will play on Tuesday, May 26th at Sartell High School.

Sauk Rapids-Rice faces an elimination game against Hutchinson on Tuesday, May 26th at Noon. The game will be played at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

SECTION 8AAAA

The St. Cloud Crush survived an elimination game against Alexandria with a 7-2 win.

St. Cloud will play against St. Michael-Albertville in an elimination game on Tuesday, May 26th in Monticello. First pitch is set for 4 p.m..