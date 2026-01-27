The Sauk Rapids-Rice boys hockey team has hit a hot streak. The Storm have won 4 straight games and have run their record to 8-10-1 overall this season with a 3-3-1 section mark. Sauk Rapids-Rice head coach Brady DeGagne joined me on WJON.

How They Turned It Around

DeGagne says "the team is figuring out what they need to do and are jelling as a team." He doesn't think there is anything special they are doing differently but everyone is moving in the same direction right now.

Key Contributors

DeGagne says the team is producing overall both offensively and defensively. He credits their first line of Dominic Stucke, Bryden Prelvitz, and Elijah Fitch for supplying a good portion of their offense. DeGagne says its been a lot of fun seeing players find their role.

What's Left

The Storm have 5 or 6 games remaining including a home matchup with Mora-Milaca tonight at 7pm. The Storm had their game at Willmar postponed last week. DeGagne is optimistic they can make that game up next month.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Brady DeGagne, click below.