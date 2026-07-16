TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

MOORHEAD BREWERS 5 WAHPETON WAHPPERS 4

The Brewers were out hit by the Wahppers, twelve to eight, they did collect a home run and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Zach Lamont threw five innings, he gave up six singles, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Dawson threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Beckett Stimpson threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Jordan Lleininger, he went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Adam Leininger was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Jonah DeJong went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Marcus Wohl was credited for a RBI. Tate Hermanson went 1-4 and he scored a run and Denver Blinn went 1-4. Caleb Briggeman went 1-3, Mike Peschel went 1-2 and Brayden Jacobson had a walk and he scored two runs.

The Wahppers starting pitcher was J. Jaroszewksi, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. B. Clouse threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. R. Loewe threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Wahppers offense was led by Caden Kappes, he went 3-4 for a RBI and N. Zach went 2-4 for a RBI. R. Loewe went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and J. Uhlich went 1-4 for a RBI. B. Clouse went 2-4 and he scored a run, Jackson Fliflet went 2-5 and he scored a run and S. Blades went 1-4 with a walk.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 13 SABIN METS 3

The Mudcats out hit the Mets seventeen to six, including two home runs, five doubles, and eight stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Jacob Nola, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Alex Rudquist threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Trudy threw two innings, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by Dave Dorsey, he went 5-5 with a home run and three doubles for four RBIs. He had three stolen bases and he scored four runs. Drew Dorsey wet 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and one walk. Toby Sayles went 3-3 with a home run for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Tommy Horan went 1-5 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run.Jacob Nold went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Trudy went 1-1 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Wyatt Tweet went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run. Carter Huotari went 2-5 and he scored a run, Blake Olmsted went 1-5 and Wyatt went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run.

The Mets starting pitcher was No. 24, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. No. 19 threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Mets offense was led by Jayce Burns, he went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs and Isaac Olson went 1-4 for a RBI. Brayden Nayes went 2-4 and he and he scored a run and No. 6 went 1-3 and he scored a run. Tharemy Hopkins was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Chris Thompson was hit by a pitch.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 8 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3

The Lakers and the Rockies both collected eight hits, they did collect a home run, two doubles and a sacrifice bunt. Their starting pitcher was Justin Kunkel, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. No. 24 threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Austin Lenzmeier went 2-4 with a double and a home run for two RBIs. Alex Lenzmeier went 2-4 for two RBIs and Justin Kunkel went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf went 1-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Colton Fruth went 1-4 and Henry Burstrand had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Nick Schmitt went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Andrew Schmitt went 1-4 and he scored a run and Max Fuchs scored a run.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Jake Brinker, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, and he recorded three strikeouts. Thad Lieser threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady Leverington was credited for a RBI. David Jonas went 2-5 with a double and he scored a run and Tyler Geislinger went 2-5 and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Luke VanErp had a walk. Austin Dufner went 2-4 and Eli Backes had a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 7 MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 6

The Express and the Lakers both collected eight hits, including a double, a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt. Their starting pitcher was Ben Johnson, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Dingmann threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout and Riley Blanc threw one inning, he issued one walk.

The Express offense was led by by Noah Gordon, he went 2-5 for two RBIs and Austin Ruehle went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a walk. Clay Faber went 2-3 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Brooks Marquardt went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice bunt. Ben Johnson was credited for a RBI and he had a walk, Adam Beyer went 1-4 and Joe Hess had a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Friesen went 1-2 with three walks, one run and Tommy Friesen went 1-4 with a walk and he scored two runs.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Grant Mergen, he he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout.Jarrett Faye threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recored six strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 3-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Ben Clapp went 2-4 for a RBI and he had a walk and Jarrett Fauce went 1-1 for a RBI. Zach Zenetti went 2-4 with a double and he scored a run and Logan Oramem was credited for a RBI. Luke Fobbe had a sacrifice bunt, Ben Goelz was hit by a pitch, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Hunter Malachek scored two runs.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 12 ST. NICOLAS NICKS 1

The Rockies out hit the Nick twelve to two, including two doubles, seven that collected hits and five that earn RBIs. Their starting pitcher threw a gem, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Max Fredin, he went 3-3 with a double for three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 2-2 for four RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. David Jonas went 2-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Weber went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs, and Brady Linn went 2-4 and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Brady Leverington went 1-4 and he scored a run and Tyler Geislinger scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Kaden Rausch, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Travis Hanson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Keenan Dingman threw two innings, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by Damian Lincoln, he went 1-3 for a RBI and Dylan Rausch went 1-3. Andra Stang was hit by a pitch, Kaden Rausch had a walk and he scored a run and Jacob Caron had a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 5 ST. JOSEPH JOES 3

The Cyclones were out hit by the Joes seven to six, they did collect one home run a double and they were hit by a pitch five times. Their starting pitcher was Own Arndt, he threw six innings, to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs and two walks. R. Dusing threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw one innings, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 1-3 with a home run for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jeff Solorz went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and Shea Koster went 1-4 for a RBI. Luke Pakkala went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Noah Jensen went 1-3, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Griffin Rothstein went 1-4, Carter Riedeman had a stolen base and he had two walks and Nolan Hemker was hit by a pitch.

The Joes starting pitcher was Isaiah Benesh, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw four innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 2-3 with a home run, double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Lukas Theisen went 1-4 and he scored a run and Craig Hern went 1-1 with a stolen base. Noah Bissett went 1-6, Andrew Karls went 1-4 and John Huebsch went 1-3. Tanner Staller and Hunter Blommer both had a walk and Brandon Bissett had two walks and he scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 10 ELK RIVER LUMBERJACKS 7

The Polecats out hit the Lumberjacks fifteen to ten, including twwo home runs and five doubles. Their starting pitcher was Nguyen threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recocrded eight strikeouts. Isaiah Terlinder threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. D. Marshall threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Jason Axelberg went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mike Olson went 3-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Cale Holthaus went 2-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Cale Ulven went 1-3 with a home run for a RBI and he had a walk. Max Robinson went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk. Adam Brenny went 3-6 for a RBI and he scored a run, Caden King went 2-6 for a RBI and Brock Holthaus went 1-6 with a double.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Andrew Palm, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Stuflick threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. No. 25 threw 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and two walks. Jeff Brook threw 1/3 innings, he gave up one and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Jeff Brooks, he went 2-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Bryan Gerbers went 2-5 for two RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. TJ Reilly went 2-6 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and a walk. Jacob Mitchell went 2-6 and Sam Stockman went 1-6. Will Ambrose went 3-5 with three walks and he scored two runs. Bentley Casey went 2-6, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Andrew Palm went 1-3 and Logan Lalbante scored a run.