Hockey Day Minnesota Matchups Announced Wednesday

The matchups for Hockey Day Minnesota 2018 at Lake George were announced Wednesday night at Summertime by George. The event will feature a variety of college and high school hockey games played outdoors on Friday, January 19th and Saturday, January 20th.

Dave Overlund

The St. Cloud Ice Breakers will take on the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm 'N Sabres Friday night at 6:30 p.m. in a girls high school hockey game.

On Saturday, the Cathedral Crusaders will take on the St. Cloud co-op boys hockey team at 10 a.m.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, the St. Cloud State women's hockey team will play against the University of Minnesota-Duluth in an outdoor game. At 4:30, Centennial (Circle Pines) boys hockey will play against Moorhead.

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team will cap the local festivities against MSU-Mankato at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center with puck drop scheduled for 5 p.m.

The Minnesota Wild will conclude Hockey Day Minnesota with an 8 p.m. game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Xcel Energy Center.