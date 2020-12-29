High School, Youth Sports Requiring Face Coverings

When high school and youth sports are allowed to resume in January it will look quite a bit different for many athletes. Face coverings are required to be worn during winter sports with just a few exceptions. The exceptions include wrestling, certain gymnastics and cheerleading routines and swimming and diving. Athletes must wear face coverings at all other times. The guidance put forth by the state also states that athletes should maintain 6 feet of physical distance when on the bench or sidelines.

Practices will be limited to pods of 25 participants. Spectators are not allowed at practices and when games are played starting January 14 a limited amount of spectators will be allowed depending on the size of venue. Practices will be allowed to resume starting January 4th.