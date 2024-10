High School Volleyball Results Wednesday October 23

Section 6-2-A

Cathedral 3, Foley 2

(25-19, 23-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-13)(For Cathedral; Ellie Voth - 13 Kills / 20 Digs / 6 Blocks / 1 Ace, Sophia Sinclair - 11 Kills / 2 Blocks, Berkley Mathiasen - 10 Digs / 29 Set assists, Izzy Meyers - 15 Digs / 11 Set assists / 4 Aces. Cathedral is 11-16. Cathedral plays at Albany Friday at 7pm)

Pequot Lakes 3, Pillager 0

Milaca 3, Pierz 0

(Milaca will play at Pequot Lakes at 7pm Friday)

Holdingford 3, Staples-Motley 1

Royalton 3, Melrose 1

(Holdingford will play at Royalton at 7pm Friday).

Minnewaska 3, Osakis

(Minnewaska will play at Sauk Centre at 7pm Friday).

Section 5-2-A

Kimball 3, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0

(Kimball will play at Blake Friday at 7pm)

Thursday's Schedule:

Section 8-3-A

Quarterfinals

#8 Apollo at #1 Alexandria

#5 Fergus Falls at #4 Detroit Lakes

#7 Little Falls at #2 ROCORI

#6 Becker at #3 Tech

(Quarterfinal matches are scheduled for 7pm October 24)

Section 8-4-A

#9 Brainerd at #8 Buffalo, 7pm October 24 (play-in)

Quarterfinals (October 26)

Brainerd/Buffalo winner at #1 Rogers, 5:00

#5 Bemidji at #4 Moorhead, 6:00

#7 Sartell-St. Stephen at #2 St. Michael-Albertville, 1:00

#6 Elk River at #3 Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6:00