High School Volleyball Results Thursday October 24

Section 8-3-A

Quarterfinals

Alexandria 3, Apollo 0

Detroit Lakes 3, Fergus Falls 0

ROCORI 3, Little Falls 0

Tech 3, Becker 1

(20-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-21)(Miracle Jensen had 19 kills and Amber Kilanowski added 14 kills for Tech)

Section 8-4-A

Play-In Game

Buffalo 3, Brainerd 2

Quarterfinals (Saturday October 26)

Buffalo at Rogers, 5pm

Bemidji at Moorhead, 6pm

Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Michael-Albertville, 1pm

Elk River at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6pm

Section 6-2-A

Quarterfinals (Friday October 25)

Cathedral at Albany, 7pm

Milaca at Pequot Lakes, 7pm

Minnewaska at Sauk Centre, 7pm

Holdingford at Royalton, 7pm

Section 5-2-A

Quarterfinals (Friday October 25)

Blake at Kimball, 7pm

Spectrum at Maranatha Christian Academy, 7pm

Dassel-Cokato at Watertown-Mayer, 7pm

Eagle Ridge Academy at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 7pm