High School Sports Schedule Tuesday February 20
Boys Hockey:
Section 8AA Quarterfinals
#6 Buffalo-Annandale at #3 Sartell-St. Stephen
#7 St. Cloud at #2 Roseau
#8 Brainerd at #1 Moorhead
#5 Bemidji at #4 Elk River-Zimmerman
Section 5A Quarterfinals
#8 Becker-Big Lake at #1 Cathedral
#7 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #2 Monticello
#5 Pine City at #4 River Lakes @ Paynesville
#6 Princeton at #3 Little Falls
Boys Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Rogers
ROCORI at Brainerd
Tech at Willmar
Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo at Alexandria
Big Lake at Becker
ACGC at BBE
Maple Lake at Eden Valley-Watkins
HLWW at Glencoe-Silver Lake
Dassel-Cokato at Litchfield
Sauk Centre at Montevideo
Kimball at Paynesville
Holdingford at Royalton
Foley at Spectrum
Minnewaska at Melrose
Rockford at Annandale
Girls Basketball:
Wilmar at St. Cloud Crush
Brainerd at ROCORI
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls
Elk River at Sartell-St. Stephen
Little Falls at Cathedral
Big Lake at Becker
Melrose at Paynesville
ACGC at Royalton
Rockford at Annandale
Litchfield at Dassel-Cokato
Eden Valley-Watkins at Holdingford
Mille Laces at St. John's Prep
Minnewaska at Albany
Upsala at Kimball
Foley at Milaca
Spectrum at Maple Lake
Sauk Centre at Osakis