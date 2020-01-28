High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday 1/28

Photo courtesy of Lisa Schaefer

Boys Basketball:
Brainerd at Apollo, 7:15 (hear the game on WJON)
Cathedral at Mora
Little Falls at Foley
Albany at Milaca
Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen

Girls Basketball:
Little Falls at Tech
Rocori at Staples-Motley
Kimball at Osakis
Holdingford at Albany

Boys Hockey:
Anoka at St. Cloud
Wadena-Deer Creek at Cathedral
Sartell-St. Stephen at Monticello
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Moose Lake Area
River Lakes at Alexandria

Girls Hockey:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Brainerd-Little Falls
Northern Lakes at River Lakes

