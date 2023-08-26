High School Sports Saturday August 26

Boys Soccer:

Tech 1, Centennial 0

(Caleb Campina scored the game winner halfway through the second half. Goalkeeper Landon Austin made 8 saves for the Tigers. Coach Dan Stoterau “ I’m really proud of the teams effort today. We gutted it out and shown that we can battle with a strong team. We’ve got some great players with great character and now we need to find ways to connect more through our mids. With one game next week, we will have some time to review film and build some of that chemistry.” Tech next play Tuesday when they host Rocori

Girls Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Bemidij 1

(Sartell kicked off the scoring in the second half with a goal from Kennedi Gack. Bemidji tied the game up, but the Sabres capitalized off a goal by Kaia Gack, which found Kelsey Tangen on the run, Tangen placed it beautifully past the lumberjacks keeper to put the Sabres ahead for the win).