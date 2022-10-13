High School Sports Results Wednesday October 12

Girls Soccer:

Section 8-3-A

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Moorhead 0

(Reese Geiger scores in the 1st half and Reese Kloetzer scored a pair of goals in the 2nd half. Chose Turner and Kloetzer each had assists. Anna Lundeen secured Sartell's 12th shutout of the season. The Sabres will host 5th seeded Buffalo on Saturday at 1:00 PM at Sartell High School. The Bison gave Sartell their only non-win of the season, a 1-1 draw on September 6).

Buffalo 1, Rogers 0

Elk River 3, Brainerd 0

STMA 2, Bemidji 0

Section 8-2-A

Tech 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

(Lauren Gazdzik scored 2 goals for Tech. Tech will host East Grand Forks Saturday)

East Grand Forks 8, Apollo 0

Alexandria 10, Rocori 0

Detroit Lakes 1, Little Falls 0

Section 6AA

Big Lake 3, Becker 0

