Central MN Soccer Teams Get Set for Playoffs

The section playoffs for girls soccer gets for most teams Wednesday with the boys soccer section playoffs starting for most teams Thursday. St. John's Prep boys play Melrose today (Tuesday) at the College of St. Benedict with the winner set to play top seeded Cathedral Thursday at 7 p.m. at Whitney Field #12.

Girls Section Playoffs:

8AAA (Wednesday)

#8 Moorhead at #1 Sartell-St. Stephen, 4pm

#5 Buffalo at #4 Rogers, 7pm

#7 Brainerd at #2 Elk River, 6pm

#6 Bemidji at #3 STMA, 4:30pm

8AA (Wednesday)

#8 Rocori at #1 Alexandria, 7pm

#5 Detroit Lakes at #4 Little Falls, 4pm

#7 Apollo at #2 East Grand Forks, 5:30pm

#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #3 Tech, 7pm

8A (Wednesday)

#4 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Cathedral, 5pm

#3 Melrose at #2 St. John's Prep, 4pm

Boys Section Playoffs:

8AAA (Thursday)

#8 Elk River at #1 Moorhead, 6pm

#5 Bemidji at #4 Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm

#7 Rogers at #2 Brainerd, 6pm

#6 Buffalo at #2 STMA, 7pm

8AA (Thursday)

#8 East Grand Forks at #1 Apollo, 5:30pm

#5 Rocori at #4 Detroit Lakes, 7pm

#7 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #2 Alexandria, 7pm

#6 Little Falls at #3 Tech, 7pm

8A (Thursday)

#4/#5 St. John's Prep/Melrose winner at #1 Cathedral, 7pm

#3 Minnewaska at #2 Central Minnesota Christian, 4pm