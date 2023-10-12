High School Sports Results Wednesday October 11

Boys Soccer:

Section 8-2-A

Tech 4, Becker 0

(Caleb Campina scored early in the first half off of a cross from Arda Cihan. Campina scored again minutes later off a through ball from Omar Ali. In the second half Abdirahman Mohamed scored off a cross from the corner from Abdirahman Abdullahi. Muhyin Ahmed got the final goal of the night off an assist from Campina.

Tech will play at Willmar Saturday. Head Coach Dan Stoterau "With a few tactical changes and a new beginning that post season soccer brings, we are feeling fresh and motivated. In our section you have to beat some very good teams no matter what. We are excited to see Willmar again on Saturday".)

Apollo 2, Little Falls 0

Alexandria 2, ROCORI 0

(Apollo will host Alexandria Saturday)

Girls Soccer:

Section 8-3-A

Brainerd 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

(Brainerd will play at Buffalo Saturday)

Thursday's Schedule:

Boys Soccer:

Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen, 4pm

Section 8-1-A Quarterfinals

Central Minnesota Christian at Cathedral, 7pm @ Whitney Field

Girls Soccer:

Section 8-2-A Quarterfinals

Apollo at Alexandria, 7pm

ROCORI at Little Falls, 4pm

Fergus Falls at Tech, 7pm

Section 8-1-A Quarterfinals

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Cathedral, 5pm

St. John's Prep at Albany, 7pm

Volleyball:

Tech at Brainerd

ROCORI at Fergus Falls