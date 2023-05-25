High School Sports Results Wednesday May 24

Albany wins the Granite Ridge Conference meet in Mora Wednesday with a team score of 371. Zimmerman finished in 2nd place with a total of 384. Pierz was 3rd followed by Cathedral, Milaca and Mora. Sophia Anderson of Albany and Paige Johnson from Zimmerman tied for first after shooting an 81. Averie Andvik of Cathedral finished 9th with a total of 99.

Bulldog Girls Invite:

1) Willmar

3) Rocori

6) Paynesville

7) Royalton

Trap Results

The Cathedral Trap Team took first place for the second straight year in the MidSota League - Division 1 - in the final Shoot off Wednesday evening at DelTone. The top ten shooters by season average were: Andrew Doschadis, Ben Hagenson, Garrett Loch, Max Molus, Alex Nystrom, Ben Raff, Lukas Ricke, Jack Salner, Zach Stolzenberg, and Elijah Weekes. Andrew Doschadis was tied for 1st Male with his outstanding 49 out of 50, winning his shoot-off, 24 to 23. Garrett Loch's 48 of 50 was good for a 3-way tie for 3rd and he took it to the 2nd round of the shoot off before finishing in 4th place.

Boys and Girls Track and Field:

The Cathedral boys and girls Track and Field team went to Melrose and competed in a 10-team meet last week. John Hughes showed his versatility, power and speed by winning the Shot put and Discus and taking 2nd in the 400 and third in the 200. Matt Heen broke 6:00 in the mile on Thursday with a 5:55 and then Monday improved it to a 5:42. Addy Driggs, Maggy Bushman and Ella Beste all competed in the triple jump for the first time and did great. Beste won the high jump on Thursday. Monday was the conference championship and Parker Fleege was our most active athlete with four events and getting PR's.

Thursday's Schedule:

Softball Section Playoffs

Section 6-2-A

Cathedral vs. Pierz, 5:00 p.m. at Waite Park

Pequot Lakes vs. Albany, 5:00 p.m. at Waite Park

Section 8-4-A

St. Cloud at Brainerd, 4:30

Sartell-St. Stephen at Rogers, 4:30 (elimination game)

Section 8-3-A

Alexandria at Rocori, 4:00

Little Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 4:00

Section 5-3-A

Monticello at Becker, 4:00

Baseball:

St. Cloud Crush at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 5:00

Cathedral at Becker, 7:00

Annandale at Albany, 7:00

Royalton at Staples-Motley, 6:00

Maple Lake at Litchfield, 5:00