High School Sports Results Wednesday March 8
Boys Basketball:
Section 6-2-A First Round
Cathedral 56, Spectrum 44
Albany 102, Maple Lake 23
(Cathedral will play Albany at 1 p.m. @ St. John's Saturday)
Sauk Centre 74, Rush City 48
Osakis 67, Royalton 59
(Sauk Centre will play Osakis at 2:30 p.m. @ St. John's Saturday)
Mora 68, Holdingford 39
Melrose 57, Foley 46
(Mora will play Melrose at 4 p.m. @ St. John's Saturday)
Milaca 82, Kimball 52
Annandale 69, Pine City 55
(Milaca will play Annandale at 5:30 p.m. @ St. John's Saturday)
Thursday Schedule
Girls Basketball:
Section 8-3-A Final @ St. John's
Alexandria vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.