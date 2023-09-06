High School Sports Results Tuesday September 5

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Tech 0

(25-21, 25-13, 25-13)(Ava Athman had 15 kills and Josie Anderson had 7 kills for the Storm)

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Willmar 2

(26-24, 23-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12)(Abby Haus had 17 kills and 24 digs and Brenna McClure had 14 kills and 4 solo blocks)

Cathedral 3, Elk River 2

(19-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-10, 15-12)(Ellie Voth had 14 kills and 13 digs for Cathedral. Addy Robole added 10 kills and 17 digs, Sydney Wahlin had 28 digs, and Cammy Sand recorded 24 set assists. The Crusaders are at Pierz tomorrow).

ROCORI 3, Alexandria 0

Brainerd 3, Apollo 0

North Branch 3, Becker 0

Albany 3, Holdingford 0

HLWW 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Royalton 3, Little Falls 1

Zimmerman 3, Milaca 0

West Central 3, Melrose 2

Boys Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, ROCORI 1

(Marcus Congdon scored 2 goals and Drew McClellan, Seth Davidson, Peyton Moe and Soren Gunderson each scored once for Sartell. The Sabres are 5-0 and will play at Tech Thursday)

Willmar 2, Tech 1

(Henry Burkstand scored the lone Tech goal assisted by Wahab Gedi. Coach Dan Stoterau "This game was a true playoff like atmosphere. We gave it a strong effort and had many good moments but didn’t come out on top this time. We left Willmar a better team than when we came in. This is only going to help us in the grand scheme of things.")

Cathedral 3, Minnewaska 0

(Alex Nystrom, Jacob Oliver and Connor Stockman each scored a goal for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 3-0)

Apollo 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Little Falls 3, Melrose 1

Princeton 4, Becker 0

Girls Soccer:

Tech 2, Willmar 2

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, ROCORI 0

Albany 2, St. John's Prep 0

(Kylan Gerads and Madison Ramler each scored a goal for Albany and Alyssa Sand had 8 saves for the shutout)

Becker 2, Princeton 0

Little Falls 9, Melrose 0

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 5, Fergus Falls 2

(Isabelle Anderson and Sophia Erickson earned a straight set win at #2 doubles. The Crush hosts Sartell tomorrow).

Alexandria 5, Sartell-St.Stephen 2

(Singles:

No. 1 - Marisa Rousu, Alexandria Area High School def. Charlotte Lau, SARTELL SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Kylie Lattimer, Alexandria Area High School def. Joanna Hamilton, SARTELL SENIOR HIGH, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Katelyn Thiery, Alexandria Area High School def. Caitlyn Burns, SARTELL SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;

No. 4 - Brooke Hennen, SARTELL SENIOR HIGH def. Carleigh Lueck, Alexandria Area High School, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Jalyn Halverson, Alexandria Area High School - Ayla Rolin, Alexandria Area High School def. Greta Crandall, SARTELL SENIOR HIGH - Tia Leen, SARTELL SENIOR HIGH, 4-6 , 6-0 , 6-2 ;

No. 2 - Addy Bultema, SARTELL SENIOR HIGH - Kayla Doughtery, SARTELL SENIOR HIGH def. Madalyn Husfeldt, Alexandria Area High School - Cadence Simon, Alexandria Area High School, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - Meredith Sundby, Alexandria Area High School - Faith Odland, Alexandria Area High School def. Madi Bemboom, SARTELL SENIOR HIGH - Emma Nemanich, SARTELL SENIOR HIGH, 7-6 (6), 6-1 , -;