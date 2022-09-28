High School Sports Results Tuesday September 27

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Tech 0

(27-25, 25-16, 25-21)(Alexis Helmin had 14 kills and Ava Athman added 10 kills and 8 digs for the Storm)

Rocori 3, Alexandria 0

(25-22, 25-13, 25-23)(Mya Iten had 39 digs and Kate Holthaus had 19 kills and 11 digs for the Spartans)

Cathedral 3, Maple Lake 0

(25-18, 25-15, 25-21)(Kayla Sexton had 10 kills and Ellie Klinefelter had 4 kills and 19 digs for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 10-6)

Foley 3, Royalton 0

(25-18, 25-16, 25-23)

Willmar 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

(25-20, 25-13, 25-23)(Ellie Rengel had 2 aces and 7 kills and Avery Templin had 16 digs for Sartell)

Monticello 3, Becker 1

Pequot Lakes 3, Albany 0

Pierz 3, Holdingford 2

Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Osakis 0

Girls Soccer:

Tech 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

(Molly Burkstrand had 4 goals for the Tigers)

Cathedral 3, Fergus Falls 1

(Hope Schueller had 2 goals and Ava Schmidt scored 1 goal for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 7-2-3)

Alexandria 8, Rocori 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Moorhead 0

St. John's Prep 11, Pelican Rapids 1

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 3, Minnewaska 0

(Joe Torborg scored 2 goals and Blake Newiger scored 1 goal for Cathedral)

Rocori 2, Fergus Falls 1

Tech 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Apollo 2, Brainerd 0

Willmar 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1