High School Sports Results Tuesday September 26

Boys Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Moorhead 2

(Jack Michaud, Seth Davidson and Drew McClellan each scored goals and Marcus Congdon and Baylor Stebbins each had assists for Sartell. The Sabres are 9-0-3)

Apollo 3, Tech 0

(Abdi Isse scored 2 goals for Apollo. Tech Head Coach Dan Stoterau "Apollo came out with strong and inspired play and we found ourselves reacting and struggling to adjust. I’m proud of the way we cleared our minds and gave them a hard time in the second half. We could have mailed it in but we are resilient and we left with our heads held high".)

Cathedral 7, St. John's Prep 0

(Jack Stang scored 3 goals, Jake Plante had 2 goals, Cole Hwang and Mathew Primus each scored one goal. Primus' goal was his first varsity goal. Cathedral is 11-0, 7-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference. The Crusaders will play Pine Island/Zumbrota/Mazeppa on Thursday at 5 PM at Chaska High School).

Alexandria 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Girls Soccer:

Tech 3, Apollo 0

Alexandria 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

STMA 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Cathedral 8, St. John's Prep 0

(Bridget Torborg scored 3 goals and added 1 assist, Amelia Newiger and Maddie Baldwin each scored 2 goals for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 10-1 and will host Providence Academy Thursday)

Albany 6, Melrose 0

(Savana Pelzer scored 4 goals and Rebekah Domke and Brynn Anderson each scored a goal for Albany).

Volleyball:

ROCORI 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

(25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 18-16)(Abby Haus had 25 kills and 30 digs and Brenna McClure added 18 kills for the Sabres)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Apollo 0

(25-10, 25-14, 25-17)(Ava Athman had 14 kills for the Storm)

Willmar 3, Tech 0

Albany 3, Foley 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Osakis 1

Royalton 3, Upsala 0

Zimmerman 3, Becker 1

Milaca 3, Aitkin 0

Holdingford 3, Pierz 1

West Central 3, Melrose 1

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(Emma Parries was part of the winning #1 doubles team and Isabelle Anderson and Sophia Erickson paired up for the win at #2 doubles. The Crush is at Fergus Falls tomorrow)

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Cathedral/St. John's Prep 104, Big Lake 80

(Lizzy Krueger finished 1st in the 200 free, 2nd in the 500 free and was part of the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays. Sam Skaja won the 500 free, was 2nd in the 200 IM, and part of the 1st place 200 and 400 free relays. Anna Danielson came in 2nd in the 100 yard breaststroke. The Crusaders are at Little Falls tomorrow.)