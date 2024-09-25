High School Sports Results Tuesday September 24

Boys Soccer:

Apollo 1, Tech 1

(Apollo scores off a volley with 3 minutes left in the game to take the lead. With a minute left in the game Tech's Abdirahman Abdullahi scores off a header with Will Pearson on the assist. Tech head coach Dan Stoterau "As we maybe too often find ourselves saying, this was another classic Tech and Apollo match. With our backs against the wall, we showed resilience and you cannot count us out. We are making progress towards becoming the team that we want to be when section play comes around."

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Alexandria 2

STMA 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Cathedral 2, Duluth Marshall 1

(Jacob Oliver scored both Cathedral goals and Noah Henderson added 2 saves for Cathedral. Cathedral (11-0-0 and 5-0-0- in the Granite Ridge Conference) will host Little Falls on Thursday at 7 PM. It will be Senior Night.)

Delano 4, ROCORI 0

St. John's Prep 1, Little Falls 1

Big Lake 1, St. Francis 0

Girls Soccer:

Tech 10, Apollo 0

(Molly Burkstrand led Tech with 3 goals. Maggie O'Hara and Journee Okwar each scored 2 goals, Hazel Schoenrock, Izzy Frantesl and Jill Burkstrand each had one goal. Shut out from Alli Day for Tech.)

Alexandria 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

(Sauk Rapids-Rice goals were scored by Ava Plemel and Mia Klaverkamp. Autumn Kriefall had 12 saves).

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Moorhead 1

(Kennedi Gack had another hat trick and Mollie Statsick put the last one in. Sabre coach Andrea Benninghoff says it was a strong showing from the defense holding the Spuds to 1 goal.)

Fergus Falls 1, ROCORI 1

Cathedral 4, Albany 0

(Amelia Newiger had the hat trick, and Liz Bell added a goal as well for Cathedral. The Crusaders improve to 8-2-1 on the year, and head to Little Falls on Thursday at 5 pm for their next match.)

Little Falls 3, St. John's Prep 1

Becker 1, Monticello 1

Volleyball:

Willmar 3, Tech 0

( 19-25, 12-25, 18-25)(Tigers are 4-4 in the CLC and 12-8-1 overall)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Apollo 0

(25-8, 25-4, 25-13)(Lauren Schloe had 6 kills and 4 blocks for the Storm)

ROCORI 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

(25-20, 25-19, 25-16)(Kate Holthaus lead ROCORI with 20 kills, Mya Iten had 30 digs and Kate Van Erp had 32 set assists for the Spartans. For Sartell Kaylee Rademacher had 12 assists with 3 aces and Gabi Schumann had 21 digs with 3 aces).

Albany 3, Little Falls 0

(25-8, 25-14, 25-14)(For Albany; Ellery Ehresmann 27 set assists, 1 kill, 7/8 serving, 2 ace serves, 3 digs, Hannah Klein 13 kills, 1 set assist, 8/10 serving, 4 ace serves, 1 ace block, 8 digs. Brynn Panek 6 kills, 4/6 serving, Kiley Lange 4 kills, 9/9 serving, 2 ace serves, 3 digs. Albany is 19-2 overall, 7-0 GRC)

Zimmerman 3, Becker 2

Big Lake 3, St. Francis 0

Annandale 3, Litchfield 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Osakis 0

Milaca 3, Foley 1

Pequot Lakes 3, Pierz 0

West Central 3, Sauk Centre 1

Girls Tennis:

Fergus Falls 4, St. Cloud Crush 3

(Crush Singles Winners:Paige Tarrolly, June Streit and Olivia Erickson)

Pine City 4, Foley 3

Singles:

No. 1 - Brooke Boland, Pine City def. Olivia Sauer, Foley, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Alana Linnell, Pine City def. Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Lydia Anderson, Foley def. Alyssa Miller, Pine City, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

No. 4 - Alaina Miller, Foley def. Kendall Steele, Pine City, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Vivian Lahti, Pine City - Kate Unverzagt, Pine City def. Anna Dahlstrom, Foley - Emily Rahm, Foley, 6-1 , 7-5 , -;

No. 2 - Lily Rootkie, Pine City - Samantha Root, Pine City def. Chloe Bechtold, Foley - Ashlyn Gapinski, Foley, 7-6 (3), 1-6 , 7-5 ;

No. 3 - Sage Greenwaldt, Foley - Megan Cielinski, Foley def. Mallory Clepper, Pine City - Brecklyn Nicoll, Pine City, 6-2 , 2-6 , 6-3 ;