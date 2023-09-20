High School Sports Results Tuesday September 19

Volleyball:

Tech 3, Apollo 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Alexandria 2

(25-21, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12)(Ava Athman had 15 kills and Wendi Peterson had 11 kills for the Storm)

Cathedral 3, Milaca 0

(25-18, 25-17, 25-22)(Ellie Voth had 4 kills, 4 blocks and 4 digs, Emily Budde had 3 kills and 4 blocks and Cammy Sand had 21 set assists, 6 kills and 7 digs for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 10-5)

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Fergus Falls 0

Albany 3, Pequot Lakes 2

Foley 3, Mora 0

Hutchinson 3, Becker 1

Paynesville 3, Litchfield 0

Annandale 3, Maple Lake 1

Monticello 3, Fergus Falls 0

Boys Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 2

(Seth Davidson, Ben Jaenisch and Marcus Congdon each scored a goal for the Sabres. Sartell is 7-0-3 and will host Alexandria Thursday)

Alexandria 3, Tech 2

(Caleb Campina and Musamil Abdi scored goals for Tech. Coach Dan Stoterau "Tonight I felt like we found our offensive sprit. We showed that we have a dynamic offense that can score and create chances a number of different ways. Unfortunately, we haven’t yet learned how to play with a lead and lost focus late in the second half to a patient Alexandria team")

Cathedral 5, Melrose 0

(Jacob Oliver had 2 goals and 1 assists, Jack Stang had a goal and an assist and Elias Drong and Blake Newiger each scored a goal for Cathedral)

ROCORI 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Apollo 7, Fergus Falls 0

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 9, Melrose 0

(Amelia Newiger had 3 goals and 2 assists and Katie Schaupp added 3 goals and 1 assist for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 7-1 and will play at Apollo Thursday)

Fergus Falls 4, Apollo 3

(Leighton Engel had 2 goals and 1 assist and Kailey Ginger scored a goal for Apollo)

Tech 1, Alexandria 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Brainerd 0

Albany 1, Little Falls 0

(Savana Pelzer scored a goal for Albany and Alyssa Sand had 15 saves for the Huskies)

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 4, ROCORI 3

(The Crush had wins at #1 singles- Paige Tarrolly, #2 singles- Abby Brown, #3 singles- Lily Howe and #1 doubles. Isabelle Anderson/ Sadie Mclean. The Crush is at Brainerd tomorrow.).