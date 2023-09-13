High School Sports Results Tuesday September 12

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 4, Albany 0

(Amelia Newiger had 3 goals and Bridget Torborg added a goal for Cathedral. Bayley Schneider added two assists, and Emily Schaupp had one assist for the Crusaders. Jordan Bovy had the shutout in the goal. Cathedral is 6-1)

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Willmar 0

(Kaia Gack scored a pair of goals with one assisted by her sister, Kennedi. Also finding the back of the net were Kelsey Tangen, and Madden Quinn for Sartell).

Tech 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Brainerd 8, Apollo 0

Alexandria 6, ROCORI 0

St. John's Prep 1, Little Falls 0

Boys Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Willmar 2 (tie)

(Baylor Stebbins and Seth Davidson each scored a goal for Sartell. The Sabres are 6-0-1. Sartell will host Buffalo Saturday at noon)

Cathedral 10, Central Minnesota Christian 0

(Connor Stockman had 4 goals, Jack Stang had 3 goals and Jacob Oliver added 2 goals for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 6-0 and will play at Southwest Christian Thursday)

Apollo 3, Brainerd 2

Tech 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Alexandria 2, ROCORI 0

St. John's Prep 4, Little Falls 2

Volleyball:

ROCORI 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

(25-19, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21)(Ava Athman had 10 kills and surpassed 500 kills in her varsity career)

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 0

(25-14, 25-17, 25-20)(Abby Haus had 13 kills and Grace Schulte had 27 set assists for Sartell)

Cathedral 3, Foley 0

(25-22, 25-19, 25-23)(Ellie Voth had 10 kills, 4 blocks and 13 digs and Sydney Wahlin added 18 digs for Cathedral. Crusaders who are 8-5 overall and host Mora tomorrow.)

Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 0

Becker 3, St. Francis 2

Kimball 3, Litchfield 1

HLWW 3, Maple Lake 2

Royalton 3, Pierz 1

BOLD 3, Sauk Centre 1

Holdingford 3, Osakis 2

Girls Swimming/Diving:

The St. Cloud Cathedral/St. John's Prep Swim and Dive team lost to #4 ranked Monticello 104-60. Sam Skaja and Elizabeth Krueger were part of the 200 free relay that finished 2nd. The Crusaders begin conference play when they host Milaca tomorrow at St. John’s.