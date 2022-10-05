High School Sports Results Tuesday October 4

High School Sports Results Tuesday October 4

photo courtesy of Riley Marod

Volleyball:
Rocori 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
(25-16, 25-12, 25-14)(Kate Holthaus had 15 kills and 6 digs for Rocori.  Ava Athman had 11 digs and 5 kills for Sauk Rapids)
Cathedral 3, Foley 0
(25-22, 25-16, 25-15)(Kayla Sexton had 11 kills and Ellie Kleinfelter had 15 digs for the Crusaders)
Alexandria 3, Tech 0
Princeton 3, Apollo 2
Brainerd 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Annandale 3, Becker 0
Milaca 3, Albany 2
Holdingford 3, Osakis 1
HLWW 3, Kimball 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Litchfield 1
Swanville 3, Upsala
Melrose 3, West Central Area 0
Sauk Centre 3, Morris Area 0

Get our free mobile app

Boys Soccer:
Cathedral 3, Zimmerman 1
(Jack Stang had 2 goals and Blake Newiger scored once for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 13-1)
Rocori 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Alexandria 1, Tech 0
Brainerd 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 1 (overtime)
Willmar 1, Apollo 0
Little Falls 5, St. John's Prep 3

Girls Soccer:
Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Brainerd 0
(Madden Quinn and Chloe Turner each scored a goal for Sartell and Anna Lundeen had 7 saves to earn the shutout in net for the Sabres)
Zimmerman 5, Cathedral 1
(Hope Schueller scored the lone goal for the Crusaders.  Cathedral is 8-3-3).
Rocori 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Brainerd 0
Little Falls 2, St. John's Prep 1

Girls Tennis:
Osakis 5, Foley 2

Boys Cross Country:
@ Pebble Creek in Becker
1) Becker
2) Big Lake
3) Cathedral
(8 teams participated)(Griffen Ward paced the Crusaders with a 5th place finish).

Girls Cross Country:
@ Pebble Creek in Becker
Cathedral finished 2nd at the Becker Invite. Enya Scanlon was 8th overall and Katelyn Waldoch finished 9th.

Girls Swimming/Diving:
Cathedral Swim and Dive team lost to Tech 103-71. Claire Westling, Olivia Scheeler, Lizzy Eiynck, and Izzy Westling won the 400 free relay for Cathedral. The Crusaders host Little Falls for Senior Night tomorrow.

 

Come With Us and Tour Gilman in Pictures

Categories: high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports