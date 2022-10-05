High School Sports Results Tuesday October 4

Volleyball:

Rocori 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(25-16, 25-12, 25-14)(Kate Holthaus had 15 kills and 6 digs for Rocori. Ava Athman had 11 digs and 5 kills for Sauk Rapids)

Cathedral 3, Foley 0

(25-22, 25-16, 25-15)(Kayla Sexton had 11 kills and Ellie Kleinfelter had 15 digs for the Crusaders)

Alexandria 3, Tech 0

Princeton 3, Apollo 2

Brainerd 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Annandale 3, Becker 0

Milaca 3, Albany 2

Holdingford 3, Osakis 1

HLWW 3, Kimball 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Litchfield 1

Swanville 3, Upsala

Melrose 3, West Central Area 0

Sauk Centre 3, Morris Area 0

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 3, Zimmerman 1

(Jack Stang had 2 goals and Blake Newiger scored once for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 13-1)

Rocori 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Alexandria 1, Tech 0

Brainerd 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 1 (overtime)

Willmar 1, Apollo 0

Little Falls 5, St. John's Prep 3

Girls Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Brainerd 0

(Madden Quinn and Chloe Turner each scored a goal for Sartell and Anna Lundeen had 7 saves to earn the shutout in net for the Sabres)

Zimmerman 5, Cathedral 1

(Hope Schueller scored the lone goal for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 8-3-3).

Rocori 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Little Falls 2, St. John's Prep 1

Girls Tennis:

Osakis 5, Foley 2

Boys Cross Country:

@ Pebble Creek in Becker

1) Becker

2) Big Lake

3) Cathedral

(8 teams participated)(Griffen Ward paced the Crusaders with a 5th place finish).

Girls Cross Country:

@ Pebble Creek in Becker

Cathedral finished 2nd at the Becker Invite. Enya Scanlon was 8th overall and Katelyn Waldoch finished 9th.

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Cathedral Swim and Dive team lost to Tech 103-71. Claire Westling, Olivia Scheeler, Lizzy Eiynck, and Izzy Westling won the 400 free relay for Cathedral. The Crusaders host Little Falls for Senior Night tomorrow.