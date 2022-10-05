High School Sports Results Tuesday October 4
Volleyball:
Rocori 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
(25-16, 25-12, 25-14)(Kate Holthaus had 15 kills and 6 digs for Rocori. Ava Athman had 11 digs and 5 kills for Sauk Rapids)
Cathedral 3, Foley 0
(25-22, 25-16, 25-15)(Kayla Sexton had 11 kills and Ellie Kleinfelter had 15 digs for the Crusaders)
Alexandria 3, Tech 0
Princeton 3, Apollo 2
Brainerd 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Annandale 3, Becker 0
Milaca 3, Albany 2
Holdingford 3, Osakis 1
HLWW 3, Kimball 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Litchfield 1
Swanville 3, Upsala
Melrose 3, West Central Area 0
Sauk Centre 3, Morris Area 0
Boys Soccer:
Cathedral 3, Zimmerman 1
(Jack Stang had 2 goals and Blake Newiger scored once for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 13-1)
Rocori 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Alexandria 1, Tech 0
Brainerd 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 1 (overtime)
Willmar 1, Apollo 0
Little Falls 5, St. John's Prep 3
Girls Soccer:
Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Brainerd 0
(Madden Quinn and Chloe Turner each scored a goal for Sartell and Anna Lundeen had 7 saves to earn the shutout in net for the Sabres)
Zimmerman 5, Cathedral 1
(Hope Schueller scored the lone goal for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 8-3-3).
Rocori 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Little Falls 2, St. John's Prep 1
Girls Tennis:
Osakis 5, Foley 2
Boys Cross Country:
@ Pebble Creek in Becker
1) Becker
2) Big Lake
3) Cathedral
(8 teams participated)(Griffen Ward paced the Crusaders with a 5th place finish).
Girls Cross Country:
@ Pebble Creek in Becker
Cathedral finished 2nd at the Becker Invite. Enya Scanlon was 8th overall and Katelyn Waldoch finished 9th.
Girls Swimming/Diving:
Cathedral Swim and Dive team lost to Tech 103-71. Claire Westling, Olivia Scheeler, Lizzy Eiynck, and Izzy Westling won the 400 free relay for Cathedral. The Crusaders host Little Falls for Senior Night tomorrow.