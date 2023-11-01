High School Sports Results Tuesday October 31
Volleyball:
Section 6-2-A Quarterfinals
Sauk Centre 3, Cathedral 0
(22-25, 20-25, 21 -25)(Cammy Sand had 27 set assists, 4 kills and 8 digs and Ellie Voth had 17 kills and 2 blocks for Cathedral. Cathedral finishes with an 18-10 record)
Albany 3, Holdingford 0
(Albany will play Melrose at 5pm at Sauk Rapids-Rice HS Thursday)
Melrose 3, Staples-Motley 0
Pequot Lakes 3, Minnewaska 0
(Sauk Centre will play Pequot Lakes at 7:30 Thursday at Sauk Rapids-Rice HS)
Section 8-3-A Semifinals
ROCORI 3, Becker 0
Detroit Lakes 3, Alexandria 1
(ROCORI will play Detroit Lakes for the section 8-3-A title Thursday in Alexandria)
Section 8-4-A Semifinals
Bemidji 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
(26-24, 25-17, 25-22)( Abby Haus 12 kills, 20 digs, 2 aces, Grace Schulte 23 assists, 6 kills, and Aubrey Flynn 24 digs for Sartell)
Rogers 3, Moorhead 0
Section 5-2-A Quarterfinals
Annandale 3, Maple Lake 0
(Annandale will play Legacy Christian Academy Thursday at 6pm in the section semifinals)
Section 3-2-A
Paynesville 3, Morris Area 1
(Paynesville will play New London-Spicer Thursday at 7pm at Willmar)
Boys Soccer:
Today
State Tournament Semifinals at US Bank Stadium
Class AA - Tech vs. #2 Hill Murray, 2:30 p.m.
Class A - #1 Cathedral vs. #4 Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 5 p.m.