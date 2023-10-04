High School Sports Results Tuesday October 3

Volleyball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

(23-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-21)(Abby Haus had 19 kills and 21 digs, Aubrey Flynn had 3 aces and 22 digs and Grace Schulte had 3 aces and 37 set assists for Sartell. Ava Athman had 15 kills and Aubrey Marketon had 17 set assists for the Storm).

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0

(25-12, 25-9, 25-19)(Ellie Voth had 7 kills, 4 blocks and 8 digs and Cammy Sand added 21 set assists and 2 aces for Cathedral. Cathedral is 12-6)

Cambridge-Isanti 3, Becker 1

Pequot Lakes 3, Foley 0

Albany 3, Mora 0

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 3, Kimball 0

Zimmerman 3, Chisago Lakes 1

Litchfield 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

North Branch 3, Princeton 1

Pierz 3, Milaca 1

Sauk Centre 3, Morris Area 0

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral, 7, Little Falls 0

(Cathedral improves to 15-0. Jack Stang and Cole Hwang each had two goals. Blake Newiger added a goal and Jaron Calvert and Jack Ziemann each recorded their first varsity goals. Noah Henderson had the shutout in net. The Crusaders close out the regular season at Melrose Thursday).

Becker 3, Spectrum 1

Princeton 2, Duluth-Denfeld 1

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 0, LIttle Falls 0 (tie)

(Cathedral had 11 shots on goal. Aubrey Lesnau had 6 saves for Cathedral. Cathedral is 11-2-1)

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Moorhead 2

Apollo 5, ROCORI 1

Albany 3, Fergus Falls 1

Girls Tennis:

Section 8AA Tournament

St. Cloud Crush 7, Willmar 0

(Isabelle Anderson and Sophia Erickson picked up a win at #2 doubles and Emma Parries was part of the winning #1 doubles team. The Crush hosts either Becker or Big Lake in the next round tomorrow).

Boys Cross Country:

Cathedral finished 2nd at the Hinckley-Finlayson Invite – just one point behind Cambridge-Isanti and one point ahead of Holdingford in a very tight race. Griffen Ward finished 4th overall in a very strong field.

Girls Cross Country:

Cathedral finished 2nd at Hinckley-Finlayson, just three points behind Cambridge-Isanti. Ella Voit and Clara Schad finished 7th and 8th respectively, just .2 seconds apart. The Cross-Country teams host an invite next Tuesday at Wapicada.