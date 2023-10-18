High School Sports Results Tuesday October 17

Girls Soccer:

Section 8AA Semifinals

Tech 1, Willmar 0

(Tech will play Alexandria Thursday at 6 p.m. for the Section Title)

Section 8A Final

East Grand Forks 2, Cathedral 0

(Cathedral's season ends with a record of 14-3-1)

Boys Soccer:

Section 8-3-A Semifinals

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Bemidji 1

STMA 2, Moorhead 0

(Sartell will play at top seeded STMA Thursday at 7 p.m. for the Section title)

Section 8AA Final

Tech 2, Apollo 1

(Tech earned 2nd straight state tournament appearance. Tech will learn Saturday when and where they play in the State Tournament next week).

Section 8A Final

Cathedral 4, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 0

(Jacob Oliver scored 2 goals and Jack Stang and Connor Stockman each scored once for Cathedral. Cathedral is 19-0 and will find out Saturday when and where they will play in the State Tournament next week).

Cross Country:

Cathedral wins their 5th straight Granite Ridge Conference Championship.

1st Cathedral 56pts

2nd Mora 73pts

3rd Pierz 77pts

(Senior Owen Anderson and Freshmen Ryan Liebrenz were battling it out for the 5th and final scoring position on the team Owen edged out Ryan to finish 21st overall and 5th on our squad. Freshmen Carson Rolph ran tough finishing 14th and earning all conference honors. Senior Andrew Uy just cracked the top ten finishing 10th and earning all conference. Senior Connor Hanson had a personal best time 17:23 to finish 7th individually, all conference. And the team leader, Senior Griffen Ward ran strong finishing 4th with a time of 17:03 also all conference honors).

Volleyball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 0

(25-14, 25-14, 25-12)(Abby Haus had 16 kills and Brenna McClure had 9 kills and 3 blocks for Sartell).

ROCORI 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(25-15, 25-15, 25-19)(Ava Athman had 11 kills for the Storm)

Cathedral 3, Milaca 0

(25-20, 25-12, 25-20)(Cammy Sand had 35 set assists and Ellie Voth had 13 kills for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 16-9)

Alexandria 3, Tech 0

Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 0

Albany 3, Pierz 0

Foley 3, Mora 1

Holdingford 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 1

Delano 3, Annandale 0

ACGC 3, Royalton 1

Princeton 3, Litchfield 2

Maple Lake 3, Kimball 2

Sauk Centre 3, Benson 0