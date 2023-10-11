High School Sports Results Tuesday October 10
Volleyball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Moorhead 0
(25-22, 25-23, 25-22)(Grace Schulte had 25 set assists, Abby Haus had 10 kills and Brenna McClure had 8 kills for the Sabres)
Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
(23-25, 25-22, 25-13, 19-25, 15-12)(Ava Athman had 22 kills and Aubrey Marketon had 15 set assists for the Storm)
Cathedral 3, Mora 0
(25-18, 25-18, 25-21)(Ellie Voth had 16 kills and Cammy Sand had 27 set assists for the Crusaders)
Albany 3, Little Falls 0
Milaca 3, Foley 2
Kimball 3, Spectrum 0
Monticello 3, Becker 0
New London-Spicer 3, Litchfield 1
Paynesville 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
Zimmerman 3, Princeton 2
Annandale 3, Watertown-Mayer 2
Sauk Centre 3, BOLD 0
Melrose 3, Minnewaska 2
Wednesday's Schedule
Girls Soccer:
Section 8-3-A Playoffs
#8 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #1 St. Michael-Albertville, 7pm
#6 Brainerd at #3 Sartell-St. Stephen, 4pm
Boys Soccer:
Section 8-2-A Playoffs
#5 Becker at #4 Tech, 7pm
#7 Little Falls at #2 Apollo, 7pm
#6 ROCORI at #3 Alexandria, 7pm