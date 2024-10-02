High School Sports Results Tuesday October 1

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

(11-25, 25-23, 15-25, 18-25)(For Sartell; Lily Lewandowski 9 kills, Kaylee Rademacher 18 assists, Gabi Schumann 15 digs, Gabby Schulte 4 blocks. For Sauk Rapids; Josie Anderson had 15 kills and 13 digs, Stella Lambaere had 11 kills and 11 digs, and Wendi Peterson had 8 kills and 6 blocks).

Detroit Lakes 3, Apollo 0

Cathedral 3, Foley 2

(16-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-12)(For Cathedral; Ellie Voth 15 Kills / 25 Digs / 2 Blocks / 1 Ace, Katie Reuter - 24 Digs, Izzy Meyers - 2 Aces / 12 digs / 19 set assists , Maddie Schroeder - 4 Kills, Finley Polipnick - 4 Kills / 27 Digs / 3 Aces. Cathedral is 6-12 this season)

Albany 3, Pierz 0

(25-10, 25-7, 25-13)(For Albany; Ellery Ehresmann 36 set assists, 3 kills, 8/9 serving, 2 ace serves, 4 digs, Hannah Klein 11 kills, 4/4 serving, 2 ace blocks, 4 digs, Brynn Panek 7 kills, 10/10 serving, 2 ace blocks, 2 digs, Kelsey Lobitz 7 kills, 4/5 serving, 2 ace blocks, 5 digs. Albany is 21-2, 9-0 GRC)

Sauk Centre 3, Minnewaska 0

Annandale 3, Paynesville 0

Kimball 3, HLWW 0

Norwood-Young America 3, Litchfield 1

Maple Lake 3, Breck 0

New London-Spicer 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Melrose 3, Montevideo 0

Boys Soccer:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 1, Zimmerman 0

Tech 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

(Tech goals; Ramadan Youssouf assists Abdirahman Abdullahi, Finn Bolin assists Abdirahman Abdullahi, Caden Castillo-Blumke assists Musamil Abdi, Will Pearson Assists Gavin Gaetz. Tech head coach Dan Stoterau "Sometimes it takes a while to see your effort and commitment to the process pay off, but tonight we got a taste of what we have been working towards offensively. Abdirahman Abdullahi's leadership and finishing really set the tone for the night. It's great to see us trusting and working for each other out there.")

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 2, Melrose 0

(Cathedral goals were scored by Maddie Baldwin and Jordan Bovy, with assists from Camryn Balfanz and Amelia Newiger. The Crusader defense didn't allow Melrose even a single shot on net for the evening. Cathedral is 11-3-1, and finishes their regular season on Thursday at Providence Academy.)

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Tech 1

ROCORI 1, Apollo 0

Monticello 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

(Addi Newbands scored the lone Sauk Rapids-Rice goal assisted by Ava Plemel. Autumn Kriefall had 6 saves for the Storm.)

Little Falls 3, Albany 1

(Grace Kreuzer had 13 saves for Albany. Brianna Sininger scored the lone Albany goal assisted by Bekah Domke)

Girls Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 6, Willmar 1

(Crush Singles Winners: Paige Tarrolly, June Streit, and Olivia Erickson. St. Cloud Crush Doubles Winners; Sadie Mclean/Sophia Erickson, Karly Backes/ Katie Pfeiffer , Morgan Schneider/Hannah Miller. The Crush will play on Thursday at Sta-fit in the 2nd round of playoffs. Play will begin at 3:00.)

Foley 4, Osakis 3

Singles:

No. 1 - Leah Maddock, Osakis def. Olivia Sauer, Foley, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley def. Bella Weisser, Osakis, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;

No. 3 - Ava Drevlow, Osakis def. Lydia Anderson, Foley, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;

No. 4 - Alaina Miller, Foley def. Faith Schmidtbauer, Osakis, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Jaclyn Dietrich, Osakis - Maddi Bouldin, Osakis def. Emily Rahm, Foley - Chloe Bechtold, Foley, 6-4 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 - Sage Greenwaldt, Foley - Megan Cielinski, Foley def. Morgan Baker, Osakis - Mataya Moore, Osakis, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Gracie Crowe, Foley - Hannah Johnson, Foley def. Payton Drum, Osakis - Mackenzie Steele, Osakis, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;