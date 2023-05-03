High School Sports Results Tuesday May 2

Softball:

St. Cloud 10, Alexandria 0

St. Cloud 13, Alexandria 0

Annandale 6, Rocori 2

Brainerd 14, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Pierz 5, Albany 2

Albany 3, Pierz 1

North Branch 1, Becker 0

North Branch 3, Becker 1

Kimball 18, Royalton 5

Melrose 14, Minnewaska 0

West Central Area 21, Sauk Centre 6

Get our free mobile app

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 13, Willmar 3

(Kade Lewis went 3-5 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI. Drew Ritter and Will Thompson each had 1 hit and 2 RBIs for Sartell. The Sabres are 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the CLC)

St. Cloud 1, Alexandria 0

St. Cloud 5, Alexandria 0

Rocori 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Rocori 17, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5

Cathedral 1, Mora 0

(Cooper Kosiba scored the only run of the game with two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning. Jackson Phillipp pitched a complete game shutout, scattering two hits while striking out seven Mustang batters. The Crusaders host Foley in a doubleheader Thursday).

Foley 16, Kimball 8

Royalton 10, Holdingford 6

Maple Lake 7, Glencoe-Silver Lake 6

Norwood Young America 10, Litchfield 5

Morris Area 2, Melrose 1

Melrose 4, Morris Area 3

Sauk Centre 11, Benson 6

Sauk Centre 24, Benson 9

Girls Tennis:

Cathedral split a pair of matches, losing to Sartell 7-0 and then bouncing back to beat Sauk Rapids 6-1. Against Sartell, Delaney Kobienia and Emma Fromm lost an extra doubles match, 8-7. Eli Burnham was part of the winning #3 doubles team against Sauk Rapids.

Track and Field:

The Cathedral Girls tied for first and the Boys took second at the Foley Track and Field Invitational Tuesday evening. Winning their events for Cathedral include: Emanuel Kutzera in both hurdle races; Hope Schueller in the 100m, 200m, and on the 4x200 team with Erika Salaski, Maddie Halstrom, and Kayla Sexton; Connor Hanson and Clara Schad in the 1600m; the boys 4x100 team of Robert Dorn, Cameron Ehlert, Blake Newiger, and Kellen Kinzer; Jacob Eickhoff in the 100, 200, and on the boys 4x400 team with Blake Fleege, Andrew Uy, and Ben Fromelt; Liz Felix in the 400; and Cecelia Jamison and Ben Fromelt in the 800m. The Crusaders next compete in the Sauk Rapids Mega Meet this Saturday.

Boys Golf:

The Cathedral Boys Golf team won Tuesday's conference meet with a team score of 310. Taylor Kroll earned medalist honors with an excellent score of 75. Luke Herker tied for 2nd with a 77 and Vince Gebhardt fired a 79 to tie for 5th overall.