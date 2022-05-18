High School Sports Results: Tuesday May 17
Baseball:
Willmar 10, St. Cloud 4
Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1
Alexandria 6, Rocori 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Brainerd 5
Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Becker 3
Albany 9, Zimmerman 7
Pierz 5, Foley 4
Softball:
Cathedral 16, Foley 0
(Rachel Dingmann had 3 hits, 3 runs scored and 5 RBIs for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 15-1 and will play at Melrose at 4pm today)
Rocori 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Rocori 18, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Sartell-St. Stephen 10, St. Cloud 5
Sartell-St. Stephen 10, St. Cloud 3
Albany 11, Mora 1
Maple Lake 10, Kimball 0
Maple Lake 10, Kimball 6
Boys Tennis:
Pine City 6, Cathedral-SJP 1
Mora 6, Cathedral-SJP 1
Today's Schedule:
Baseball:
Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Providence Academy at Cathedral
Softball:
St. Cloud at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Alexandria at Sartell-St. Stephen
Cathedral at Melrose