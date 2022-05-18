High School Sports Results: Tuesday May 17

Baseball:

Willmar 10, St. Cloud 4

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1

Alexandria 6, Rocori 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Brainerd 5

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Becker 3

Albany 9, Zimmerman 7

Pierz 5, Foley 4

Softball:

Cathedral 16, Foley 0

(Rachel Dingmann had 3 hits, 3 runs scored and 5 RBIs for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 15-1 and will play at Melrose at 4pm today)

Rocori 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Rocori 18, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Sartell-St. Stephen 10, St. Cloud 5

Sartell-St. Stephen 10, St. Cloud 3

Albany 11, Mora 1

Maple Lake 10, Kimball 0

Maple Lake 10, Kimball 6

Boys Tennis:

Pine City 6, Cathedral-SJP 1

Mora 6, Cathedral-SJP 1

Today's Schedule:

Baseball:

Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Providence Academy at Cathedral

Softball:

St. Cloud at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Alexandria at Sartell-St. Stephen

Cathedral at Melrose