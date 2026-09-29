The Minnesota Wild will be without star defenseman Brock Faber when they open the regular season in Nashville on Thursday night. The Wild announced the Minnesota native and Olympic gold medalist underwent surgery for a skull fracture he suffered during Minnesota's final preseason game against the Dallas Stars.

"Right now, Brock is at home and is doing well," Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said to the press on Tuesday afternoon. When asked if Faber was expected to miss the entire season, Guerin said he did not want to get into that at the moment.

WHEN WILL BROCK FABER RETURN

"He just had a serious surgery and injury, so we will update you guys when the time is right," Guerin told the media. "He's doing really well, which is good news, and we will follow the doctor's leads."

Faber continued to play in the game against Dallas after a deflected puck caught him in the head near the ear. When asked why he wasn't pulled from the game immediately, Guerin said that Faber 'seemed okay.'

Faber played in 80 games last season with the Wild, posting 51 points with 15 goals and was a +18.