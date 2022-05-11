High School Sports Results: Tuesday May 10
Baseball:
Rocori 7, St. Cloud 5
Sartell-St. Stephen 12, Brainerd 0
Pierz 6, Cathedral 2
Pierz 8, Cathedral 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Alexandria 0
Foley 13, Mora 2
Becker 5, Big Lake 3
Albany 12, Milaca 0
Albany 14, Milaca 1
Paynesville 10, ACGC 4
Softball:
Cathedral 16, Milaca 0
(Katherine Bell went 4-4 with a homerun, 5 RBIs and 3 runs scored)
Brainerd 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Brainerd 10, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Albany 12, Alexandria 2
Holdingford 7, ACGC 3
Holdingford 13, ACGC 0 (5 innings)
Boys Tennis:
Benson 7, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 0