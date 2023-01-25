High School Sports Results Tuesday January 24

Boys Hockey:

Cathedral 7, Northern Lakes 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Fergus Falls 3

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Elk River-Zimmerman 2

Girls Hockey:

River Lakes 7, St. Cloud 3

Fergus Falls 7, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

Boys Basketball:

Bemidji 56, Tech 54

Cathedral 58, Melrose 51

Providence Academy 80, Apollo 74

Princeton 81, Becker 57

Royalton 67, Kimball 55

Holdingford 72, Maple Lake 43

St. Francis 75, Big Lake 69

Eden Valley-Watkins 41, ACGC 39

Sauk Centre 80, Benson 40

Paynesville 65, BBE 49

Girls Basketball:

Milaca 56, Cathedral 42

(Ella Voit led the Crusaders with 11 points and McKenna Buckentine added 9 points for Cathedral)

Alexandria 85, Sauk Rapids-Rice 49

(Mia Rogholt led the Storm with 13 points)

Sartell-St., Stephen 59, Rocori 37

Detroit Lakes 62, St. Cloud 38

Albany 57, Little Falls 32

Foley 68, Mora 25

Paynesville 45, Kimball 43

Holdingford 51, Royalton 50

Becker 71, Princeton 42

Annandale 64, HLWW 36

Zimmerman 91, Pierz 86

Sauk Centre 47, BOLD 44