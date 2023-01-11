High School Sports Results Tuesday January 10
Boys Hockey:
Cathedral 7, Pine City 0
Gentry Academy 6, St. Cloud Crush 3
River Lakes 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Willmar 0
Girls Hockey:
Fergus Falls 3, St. Cloud Crush 1
Willmar 3, River Lakes 1
Brainerd-Little Falls 3, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0
Boys Basketball:
Tech 72, Willmar 41
Sauk Rapids-Rice 74, Hutchinson 61
Buffalo 62, Sartell-St. Stephen 53
St. John's Prep 62, Mille Lacs 49
Foley 65, Pine City 63
Becker 70, Monticello 54
Princeton 93, Big Lake 89
Royalton 65, Holdingford 48
Eden Valley-Watkins 73, Maple Lake 26
Paynesville 71, Kimball 52
Melrose 71, Minnewaska 49
Sauk Centre 58, Montevideo 55
Girls Basketball:
Cathedral 57, Pierz 45
(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Ella Voit added 14 and Emma Parries broke into double figures with 10. Cathedral moves to 6-4 on the season and 3-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference).
Rocori 57, Sauk Rapids-Rice 48
(Storm were led by Grace Roesch with 16 points)
St. Cloud Crush 57, Brainerd 50
Buffalo 69, Sartell-St. Stephen 61
Becker 64, Monticello 42
Foley 40, Little Falls 37
Kimball 65, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 30
Glencoe-Silver Lake 60, Annandale 48
Albany 58, Milaca 26
Princeton 63, Big Lake 46
Sauk Centre 63, Morris Area 29