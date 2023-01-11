High School Sports Results Tuesday January 10

Boys Hockey:

Cathedral 7, Pine City 0

Gentry Academy 6, St. Cloud Crush 3

River Lakes 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Willmar 0

Girls Hockey:

Fergus Falls 3, St. Cloud Crush 1

Willmar 3, River Lakes 1

Brainerd-Little Falls 3, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0

Boys Basketball:

Tech 72, Willmar 41

Sauk Rapids-Rice 74, Hutchinson 61

Buffalo 62, Sartell-St. Stephen 53

St. John's Prep 62, Mille Lacs 49

Foley 65, Pine City 63

Becker 70, Monticello 54

Princeton 93, Big Lake 89

Royalton 65, Holdingford 48

Eden Valley-Watkins 73, Maple Lake 26

Paynesville 71, Kimball 52

Melrose 71, Minnewaska 49

Sauk Centre 58, Montevideo 55

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 57, Pierz 45

(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Ella Voit added 14 and Emma Parries broke into double figures with 10. Cathedral moves to 6-4 on the season and 3-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference).

Rocori 57, Sauk Rapids-Rice 48

(Storm were led by Grace Roesch with 16 points)

St. Cloud Crush 57, Brainerd 50

Buffalo 69, Sartell-St. Stephen 61

Becker 64, Monticello 42

Foley 40, Little Falls 37

Kimball 65, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 30

Glencoe-Silver Lake 60, Annandale 48

Albany 58, Milaca 26

Princeton 63, Big Lake 46

Sauk Centre 63, Morris Area 29