High School Sports Results: Tuesday February 8th

Boys Basketball:

Apollo 64, Little Falls 57

Fergus Falls 51, Sauk Rapids-Rice 45

Sauk Centre 51, Cathedral 48

(Jordan Schumann led Cathedral with 20 points and Tommy Pfeiffer added 14 points).

Mora 59, Albany 56

Kimball 62, Paynesville 56

Royalton 54, Holdingford 29

Girls Basketball:

Pierz 52, Cathedral 31

Sartell-St. Stephen 63, Alexandria 49

Fergus Falls 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 30

Brainerd 53, Rocori 43

Foley 54, Little Falls 31

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Alexandria 5, St. Cloud Crush 4

Totino-Grace 4, Cathedral 1

Fergus Falls 4, River Lakes 1

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush 4, River Lakes 2