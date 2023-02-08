High School Sports Results Tuesday February 7
Girls Hockey:
Section 8AA Playoffs
Alexandria 6, St. Cloud 3
Moorhead 8, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
St. Cloud 2, Alexandria 1
Little Falls 4, Cathedral 2
(The Flyers scored the go-ahead goal with just 46 seconds remaining and then added an empty netter. Landon Swenson and Tommy Gohman scored the Crusader goals, as they battled back from a 2-0 deficit. Ben Petroske assisted on both goals. Cathedral is at East Grand Forks on Saturday.
Fergus Falls 4, River Lakes 4 (tie)
Pine City 5, Becker-Big Lake 3
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 71, Princeton 34
Willmar 77, St. Cloud 53
Sauk Rapids-Rice 60, Fergus Falls 50
(Courtney Paulson led the Storm with 24 points)
Zimmerman 57, Cathedral 46
(Ella Voit led the Crusaders with 13 points and both Ellie Voth and Grace Sand added 10 points apiece)
Brainerd 52, Rocori 37
Foley 44, Pierz 38
St. John's Prep 43, Math and Science 32
Albany 73, Mora 24
Royalton 57, Rush City 37
Monticello 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 49
Kimball 49, Osakis 40
Milaca 64, Little Falls 49
Sauk Centre 43, Melrose 35
Litchfield 48, Annandale 33
Becker 64, Chisago Lakes 20
Blake 51, Maple Lake 46
New London-Spicer 83, HLWW 29
Boys Basketball:
Brainerd 82, Apollo 60
Rocori 58, Little Falls 45
Albany 71, Melrose 37
Upsala 78, St. John's Prep 43
Paynesville 60, Royalton 47
Kimball 82, Maple Lake 39
Chisago Lakes 90, Becker 89
BBE 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 59
ACGC 67, Holdingford 56
Annandale 56, Litchfield 43
New London-Spicer 92, HLWW 67
