High School Sports Results Tuesday February 4

Girls Hockey:

Section 8-2-A Quarterfinals

Alexandria 4, St. Cloud Crush 1

(St. Cloud finishes the season at 12-12-2 overall.)

Moorhead 11, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0

Boys Hockey:

Northern Lakes 4, Cathedral 3

(Bo Schmidt, John Hirschfeld, and Joey Gillespie scored the Crusader goals. The Crusaders are 13-8-2 overall and play at Totino Grace tomorrow evening.)

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Brainerd 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, St. Cloud Crush 2

Pine City 2, River Lakes 1

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 97, Sartell-St. Stephen 71

(The Storm improve to 15-5. Sartell is 8-9. The Storm will entertain Brainerd Thursday night for Cancer Night).

Apollo 88, Bemidji 73

(Azayah Washington led Apollo with 28 points, 8 rebounds, 6assists, and 5 steals, Namarion Fields added 24 points, 3 assist, and 3 steals, and Jaylen Ashfeld had 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists).

Foley 68, Eden Valley-Watkins 49

Holdingford 84, Osakis 59

Redwood Valley 96, Paynesville 75

Pierz 70, Crosby-Ironton 48

Sauk Centre 52, Benson 31

Minnewaska 70, Melrose 61

Fergus Falls 70, Little Falls 63

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 15

(The Sabres had 12 different players score in the game. Greta Crandall hit 7 threes on her way to a game high 24 points. Kennedi Gack added 11 and Kennedy Lewis added 8.)

Osseo 59, Tech 40

Alexandria 94, ROCORI 24

Albany 58, Foley 41

Royalton 60, Maple Lake 26

Paynesville 51, Kimball 29

BBE 53, Eden Valley-Watkins 49

Holdingford 48, ACGC 39

Annandale 58, Norwood-Young America 52

Barnesville 67, Sauk Centre 64

Boys Swimming/Diving:

STMA 95, Tech-Cathedral-ROCORI-Becker 86

(Joey Krueger was 2nd in the 200 IM, 3rd in the 500 free, and part of the 2nd place 200 medley relay.)

Nordic Skiing

Cathedral-Sartell's Emma Jamison, Lilly Jamison, and Cece Jamison all qualified for next week’s state meet. Cece finished 6th overall in pursuit to advance, and Emma and Lilly won the sprint relay by 40 seconds to punch their ticket to state. The state meet is next week at Giant’s Ridge.